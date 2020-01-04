CLOSE

Buy Photo Steam comes from one of the four units at the San Juan Generating Station. The emissions from the power plant are monitored with equipment placed on each unit. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Commission will discuss sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy voicing its support for a grant application connected to Enchant Energy’s plans to retrofit the San Juan Generating Station with carbon capture technology.

Enchant Energy is applying for a Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise, or CarbonSAFE, grant. This grant is available for projects focused on safe storage of carbon dioxide in underground wells. Enchant Energy is partnering with New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology and San Juan College to study potential locations in New Mexico for permanently storing carbon dioxide.

More: Enchant Energy plans to partner with colleges to study carbon dioxide storage wells

The San Juan County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Jan. 7 at the county administration building located at 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

New Aztec, Farmington school board members will take oath of office

The newly elected members of the Aztec Municipal School District’s Board of Education will take the oath of office at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 during the regular meeting at the district office, 1118 W. Aztec Boulevard.

The Farmington Municipal School District will swear in new board members during its meeting at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 9 in the board room at 3401 E 30th Street, Suite A.

Northern Agency Veterans Organization will meet in Shiprock

The Northern Agency Veterans Organization will have a special meeting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 6 at the Shiprock Chapter house in Shiprock.

Vern R. Lee, commander for the organization, said the meeting was scheduled to discuss several policies and procedures proposals to the Navajo Nation Veterans Trust Fund.

There are three resolutions on the agenda listed as "amending and recommending" the trust fund's policies and procedures for funeral and burial costs, honor guards and color guards.

Those proposals must be addressed before the Navajo Nation Veterans Advisory Council meets on Jan. 10 in Window Rock, Arizona.

Lee added that the advisory council wants to know the point of view each agency veterans organization has on the suggestions.

Other items on the agenda include reports about the Navajo Nation Council and the tribal president's office.

Other meetings

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission will have a public hearing about the San Juan Generating Station at 4 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Henderson Fine Arts Building at San Juan College, 4601 College Boulevard.

The San Juan College Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 in the San Juan College Board Room. It will also have a work session at 5 p.m. that same day in room 306 at the 30th Street Education Center. The work session will include discussion of dorms.

The Aztec City Commission will have a special meeting about the sale of the HUB building. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

The San Juan Water Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 8 in the water commission building located at 7450 E. Main St. in Farmington.

The Farmington Public Utility Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Reporter Noel Lyn Smith contributed to this story.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/01/04/meetings-county-discuss-carbon-dioxide-storage-grant-application/2807877001/