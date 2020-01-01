CLOSE

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Chris Simpson and Narcizo Gonzales. Cover is $10. Call 505-566-1205.

Joker's Wild performs at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 3-4 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. No cover. Call 505-566-1205.

Pete Sands and the Drifters perform at 10 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Cover is $5. Call 505-960-7000.

A Making Tracks hike will take place at 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. The nature center staff will lead an excursion through the park to look for the tracks of the animals that live there. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

"GOD HELP US!," starring Ed Asner, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $8 and $18. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/CivicCenter.

Lightning Rock performs at 10 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-960-7000.

An acting workshop and signing with Emmy Award winner Ed Asner will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Free. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/CivicCenter.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Northwest Regional Economic Outlook Forum will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event will focus on economic opportunities and challenges for the region. Admission is free, but registration is required. Visit 4cornersed.com/NW-Regional-Forum or call 505-566-3702.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

