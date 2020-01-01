CLOSE

San Juan River: The San Juan River was flowing at 564 cubic feet per second on Dec. 30. Dry fly fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair using small midge cluster patterns. Fishing for trout in the quality waters with nymph flies was good using red midge larva patterns, olive leech patterns and black larva patterns. Water clarity was about one foot.

Chama River: Santa Fe resident Pearl Ortiz caught a 21-inch, 2.5-pound brown trout on Dec. 26 near El Vado Lake using nightcrawlers. The river was flowing at 111 cubic feet per second on Dec. 30 below El Vado and 76.6 cubic feet per second below Abiquiu. Fishing for rainbow and brown trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using nightcrawlers and flies.

Rio Grande: Ojo Caliente resident Tom Chrobocinski caught and released five rainbow trout on Dec. 21 near Pilar ranging in size from 12 to 16 inches using pink PowerBait. Stream flow at the Taos Junction Bridge Monday morning was 447 cfs. Fishing upstream from Pilar was fair to good using pink PowerBait.

Jemez Waters: Stream flow on the Jemez River near the town of Jemez was 11.1 cubic feet per second on Dec. 30. Fishing for trout was good near Battleship Rock using green and orange mop flies.

Bear Canyon Lake: Fishing for trout was good at the lake in southwest New Mexico using salmon-peach PowerBait. Johnny Valencia Jr., age 9, and Xerses Valencia, age 4, caught their limits of trout Dec. 28.

Bottomless Lakes: Fishing for trout was good using small gold Mepps spinners, Rooster Tails and spoons. Bottomless Lakes is located in southeast New Mexico.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish releases fishing reports twice a week on wildlife.state.nm.us.

