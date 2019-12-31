CLOSE

FARMINGTON — New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Chairwoman Theresa Becenti-Aguilar is giving constituents in northwest New Mexico an opportunity to weigh in on the future of the San Juan Generating Station.

A public comment hearing has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 6 in Room 9008 of the Henderson Fine Arts Building at San Juan College, 4601 College Boulevard. Each person will have three minutes to speak.

People who cannot make the hearing but would like to provide comments can also provide written comments. These comments can be mailed to the PRC at P.O. Box 1269, Santa Fe, NM 87504. The PRC encourages people to reference case numbers in their written comments.

The docket 19-00018-UT is the case number for Public Service Company of New Mexico's application to cease operations at the power plant and to refinance past investments into the San Juan Generating Station.

If the Energy Transition Act applies, it could allow low-interest bonds to refinance the investments and provide economic assistance to San Juan County.

Docket 19-00195-UT is focused on replacement resources. PNM's preferred plan calls for locating a 280-megawatt natural gas plant near the San Juan Generating Station to replace some of the power it currently receives from the coal-fired power plant.

More information about the upcoming public comment hearing is available by contacting Becenti-Aguilar's office at 505-827-8019.

