FARMINGTON — People wanting to run for office in Kirtland, Aztec or Bloomfield must file their candidacy paperwork between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the city or town clerk’s office.

The declaration of candidacy forms can be found on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website.

Candidates unable to make it to the clerk’s office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 7 can have someone take an affidavit of designation to the clerk’s office to file the candidacy paperwork. This is also available on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website.

The election will be on March 3. Mayors, councilors, commissioners or judges elected will serve a four-year term.

Farmington will also have elections in 2020, however the city has opted in to the regular local election that will be on Nov. 3, 2020.

What positions are available to run for?

Registered voters who live in Kirtland town limits can run for mayor or town councilor. There will be two town council positions on the ballot this year. Those positions are currently held by Pete Emery and Tom Wethington. The current town mayor is Mark Duncan. Kirtland residents can file declarations of candidacy at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 Road 6500.

Aztec has two city commission positions as well as a municipal judge position on the ballot this year. The municipal judge position is currently held by Carlton Gray while the city commission positions are held by Sherri Sipe and Austin Randall. Aztec residents can file their candidacy paperwork at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

Bloomfield will also have two city council positions on the ballot this year. Those positions are currently held by Matt Pennington and Sam Mohler. Mohler was appointed to serve on the city council earlier this year after former City Councilor Curtis Lynch took a job working for the city. Bloomfield residents can file candidacy paperwork at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

All three municipalities elect councilors or commissioners at large, meaning candidates do not have to live in a certain district within that municipality.

