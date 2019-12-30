CLOSE
FARMINGTON — The 2010s brought unique challenges to San Juan County that had not been seen before — from water to changes in the energy industries. 

Energy and the environment dominated news throughout the decade. 

Here's a look back at 10 topics that lead local news during the decade.

Hope for a mini boom disappears as the economy takes a downturn

Nothing dominated news coverage in the 2010s quite like the economy. San Juan County had reached an economic high point in 2009 and entered the decade with less revenue coming into government coffers. But there was still hope for a rebound in the future thanks to the Mancos Shale formation.

The Mancos Shale is a tight, nonporous layer of rock. In the early 2010s, oil companies began implementing two new techniques to extract oil from the shale — horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking.

The success of the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and Montana created hope that Farmington could once again become a boom town.

But that hope soon vanished. One by one, companies sold their oil and gas assets in the San Juan Basin. 

In July 2016, there wasn't a single drilling rig operating. 

The decline in the oil and gas industry hurt local governments, especially the City of Bloomfield. Bloomfield laid off staff and cut pay.

The economy improved slightly at the end of the decade, but it is still far from booming.

Concerns surround fracking and horizontal drilling

The two techniques that created the hope for a mini-boom at the beginning of the decade also drew increased concern from the environmental community nationwide.

The main concern environmental advocates have surrounding fracking is the chemicals used and how they might impact drinking water. Some of the chemicals used in fracking have remained undisclosed. 

However, industry officials emphasize that there is no evidence of fracking contaminating ground water in the San Juan Basin. 

A report issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2017 states fracking can impact drinking water under certain circumstances, including: 

  • Withdrawing water for fracking in places with limited or declining groundwater reserves
  • Spills during the handling of fluids and chemicals used for fracking
  • Injecting the fracking fluids into wells using equipment with inadequate mechanical integrity
  • Injecting fracking fluids directly into groundwater resources
  • Inadequately discharging treated hydraulic fracturing wastewater into surface water
  • Disposing of or storing the wastewater in unlined pits.

Concerns about fracking led to an unsuccessful bill being introduced in the state Legislature this year that proposed a temporary ban on fracking. This debate will continue into the upcoming decade.

In 2015, a coalition of environmental groups sued the Bureau of Land Management over fracking and horizontal drilling near Chaco Culture National Historical Park. The last update to the Farmington Field Office's resource management plan was issued in 2003 prior to the rise in horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing in the San Juan Basin. The BLM agreed to amend the plan to evaluate the new techniques' potential impacts on archaeological sites, but that amendment has not yet been finalized.

New leases within a 10-mile buffer zone of the park have been deferred as the BLM works on the amendment. Environmental advocates hope this buffer zone becomes permanent in the upcoming decade.

Coal-fired generating units close

In addition to concerns about fracking, environmental groups became increasingly concerned about emissions from coal-fired power plants in the Four Corners region, including the Four Corners Power Plant, the San Juan Generating Station and the Navajo Generating Station. 

In an effort to curb emissions, two of the four units were closed at San Juan Generating Station this decade and three of the five units at Four Corners Power Plant also shuttered. The operators also installed emission controls on the remaining units.

Ultimately, the fate of coal became linked to the low price of natural gas and the increase in renewable generation. Toward the end of the decade, utilities like Public Service Company of New Mexico announced plans to end coal-fired generation.

The decade ended with the closure of the Navajo Generating Station in Arizona and with the possibility of the San Juan Generating Station closing in 2022.

Gold King Mine spill creates lingering distrust of the Animas River

One of the most memorable images from the decade is the mustard-colored Animas River. 

In early August 2015, San Juan County residents learned that the EPA had triggered a mine spill from the Gold King Mine near Silverton, Colorado. The water that had built up inside the mine spilled into Cement Creek, carrying with it heavy metals from within the mine including lead, iron, manganese and arsenic. Cement Creek is a tributary of the Animas River and soon the plume of mine waste turned the Animas River a mustard color.

Officials closed head gates to ditches and turned off pumps to water treatment plants, relying on reserves to provide drinking water and leaving crops without irrigation. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released additional water from Navajo Dam to dilute the amount of metals in the water below the confluence with the San Juan River. People stood along the river to watch the mustard-colored plume pass by.

Even after the plume had passed and officials declared the river safe, some people remained cautious about using water from the river. Farmers let their fields go fallow for years. The mine spill also led to multiple lawsuits against the EPA.

Ashlynne Mike’s kidnapping, murder shows a weak spot in Amber Alerts

When Ashlynne Mike was abducted while walking home from school in May 2016, an Amber Alert was not issued until early the next morning.

The 11-year-old girl and her brother were reported shortly before 7 p.m. on May 2, 2016. Her brother was later found walking along a road near the Shiprock pinnacle.

An Amber Alert was issued at 2:30 a.m. the next day and her body was later found near the pinnacle.

Police arrested Tom Begaye Jr. in connection to her murder. Begaye pleaded guilty in 2017.

The case showed a weakness in the tribal system for issuing Amber Alerts. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., sponsored a bill through Congress to increase funding for Amber Alert systems in Indian Country. President Donald Trump signed the Ashlynne Mike AMBER Alert in Indian Country Act into law in 2018. This law provided tribes with funding to develop and operate child abduction notification systems.

A methane hotspot is discovered over the Four Corners region

NASA scientists announced in 2015 that a satellite had discovered a methane hotspot the size of Delaware over the Four Corners region.

A subsequent NASA-led study released in 2016 found that 10% of emitters were responsible for about a quarter of the methane emissions. The more than 250 sources evaluated included gas wells, storage tanks, pipelines and processing plants. Only a handful of the identified sources were natural seeps and there was one coal mine venting shaft identified.

New Mexico is in the process of developing methane regulations that will impact the oil and gas industry. Industry officials and local leaders are concerned these increased regulations may make it uneconomical to operate some of the low-producing wells in the San Juan Basin and have also urged state officials to consider the impacts of naturally-occurring methane emissions.

The Southern Ute Indian Tribe estimates 1.25 million cubic feet of methane was leaking from the Fruitland coal outcropping in Colorado each day in 2010. The tribe's energy manager told people attending the Four Corners Air Quality Task Force meeting this year that the amount of methane leaking from the outcropping has increased since 2013. 

Farmington leads push to build an outdoors economy

As government revenues dropped with the economic downturn, Farmington officials as well as Four Corners Economic Development looked for options to diversify the economy. They identified outdoor recreation as a low-hanging fruit.

The Farmington Convention and Visitors Bureau had already started the process with its branding initiative, which led to the brand “Jolt Your Journey.” The CVB had partnered with the city in that effort and launched a Jolt Your Journey advertising campaign in 2015.

The biggest success story for Farmington so far has been Lake Farmington. This decade has seen Lake Farmington transform from a place with some fishing but no swimming or boating to a destination with paddleboard rentals, a campground and a swimming area.

In 2018, Farmington increased gross receipts tax partially to pay for creating outdoor recreation amenities.

Aztec struggles to come to terms with a high school shooting

The Aztec High School shooting on Dec. 7, 2017, ripped open the community and left lasting aftershocks that can still be felt today. The shooting left two students dead as well as the shooter, who took his own life.

Following the shooting, lawmakers searched for ways to prevent future tragedies while parents focused on helping their children process what had happened. The conversations about the shooting will continue into the upcoming years as lawmakers will continue to search for ways to make schools safer.

Meanwhile, the mother of one of the children killed has sued the school district alleging it failed to protect her daughter.

Thousands of residents left without clean water for months

At first, the boil water advisory that first began on May 25, 2016 showed a weakness in the reverse 911 system as many people who were not AV Water customers received text messages telling them to boil their water while some AV Water customers were never notified. But the focus on the notification problems soon dissipated as details emerged about the boil water advisory.

While the first boil water advisory was issued on May 25, it was lifted on June 1. Just days later, a second boil water advisory was issued.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s investigation alleged operators were lying about the results of water quality tests. The failing infrastructure, including the water treatment plants for both AV Water’s systems, created challenges and AV Water soon told state regulators that it did not have the money to fix either system.

The Morningstar system, serving Crouch Mesa and surrounding areas, was the first to have its boil water advisory lifted. During the summer, the City of Farmington completed a connection to the Morningstar system that allowed AV Water to buy Farmington water to sell to its customers. AV Water then abandoned its water treatment plant for the Morningstar system and, on Sept. 1, 2016, NMED lifted the boil water advisory for that system.

But the Harvest Gold system, located east of Bloomfield, remained under a boil water advisory with no easy solution in sight. The boil water advisory lasted more than a year and was only lifted after the community took over the water system, creating Apple Orchard Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association. This allowed the community to partner with San Juan County and the City of Bloomfield to build a connection to the Bloomfield water system. It then abandoned its water treatment plant. The boil water advisory was lifted on Nov. 21, 2017. 

Extreme weather events threaten communities

San Juan County saw both too much and too little water in the 2010s. Heavy rainfall led to widespread flooding in 2013 and 2015.

The Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village was one of the worst areas hit. It had spent $40,000 recovering from the 2013 flood only to once again be flooded with debris in August 2015. Residents near Aztec High School and in the Kokopelli subdivision saw their homes flooded both in 2013 and in 2015. Flood waters filled about a dozen classrooms at Lydia Rippey Elementary School in 2015.

The 2013 flooding spewed rocks and debris into neighborhoods in east Farmington and even led to a sinkhole.

Then, in August 2016, another storm claimed one life in the Blanco area and destroyed a neighborhood in Shiprock, damaging 13 houses in the area of Mesa Farm and Salt Creek Wash.

Two years later, northwest New Mexico plunged into one of the worst droughts it had ever seen in 2018. The Animas River was reduced to a trickle and local cities issued water restrictions.

A wet winter relieved that drought, but the lack of a monsoon season has led to the drought conditions returning at the turn of the decade.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

A look back at moments from the 2010s
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tara Churchill works on her chocolate art piece in January 2010 at Sycamore Park Community Center.
Tara Churchill works on her chocolate art piece in January 2010 at Sycamore Park Community Center. Rebecca Craig/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Lisa and Aciance Medina kiss in February 2010 as they become the 3,000th couple to be married by Judge Barbara Aldaz-Mills at the Aztec Municipal Courthouse.
Lisa and Aciance Medina kiss in February 2010 as they become the 3,000th couple to be married by Judge Barbara Aldaz-Mills at the Aztec Municipal Courthouse. Rebecca Craig/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
An Air Force C-130 flies over the city of Farmington in February 2010. The aircraft was from Davis Mothan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona and was in town for pattern work and training.
An Air Force C-130 flies over the city of Farmington in February 2010. The aircraft was from Davis Mothan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona and was in town for pattern work and training. Rebecca Craig/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Apache Elementary first graders make their way across a climbing wall during gym class in February 2010 in Farmington.
Apache Elementary first graders make their way across a climbing wall during gym class in February 2010 in Farmington. Rebecca Craig/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Ladera Del Norte Elementary School students look at fish in an aquarium in 2010.
Ladera Del Norte Elementary School students look at fish in an aquarium in 2010. The Daily Tims file photo
Fullscreen
Relay teams compete in a track meet in 2010 in Aztec.
Relay teams compete in a track meet in 2010 in Aztec. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Paraolympic gold medalist Alana Nichols autographs magazines a photos for local fans at the Totah Theatre in May 2010 in Farmington. "My message is not what happens to you, it's what you do with it," said Nichols before showing an audience of supporters clips from her NBC special.
Paraolympic gold medalist Alana Nichols autographs magazines a photos for local fans at the Totah Theatre in May 2010 in Farmington. "My message is not what happens to you, it's what you do with it," said Nichols before showing an audience of supporters clips from her NBC special. Rebecca Craig/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Passengers get off a United Express flight from Denver in August 2010 at the Durango Airport in Colorado.
Passengers get off a United Express flight from Denver in August 2010 at the Durango Airport in Colorado. James B. Hale/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Corn grows in a field during a drought in July 2011 in Hogback.
Corn grows in a field during a drought in July 2011 in Hogback. The Daily Times file phtoo
Fullscreen
Robert Hazen, 87, wipes a tear from his eye before the beginning of his wedding ceremony to Kathryn Hazen on Sept. 17, 2011, in the activity room of the Cedar Ridge Inn nursing home.
Robert Hazen, 87, wipes a tear from his eye before the beginning of his wedding ceremony to Kathryn Hazen on Sept. 17, 2011, in the activity room of the Cedar Ridge Inn nursing home. Brandon Iwamoto/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
OHVs drive along the road in September 2011 at the Glade Run Recreation Area.
OHVs drive along the road in September 2011 at the Glade Run Recreation Area. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Ron Lyman, the protest organizer, rallies the crowd of classic car enthusiasts and junk ordinance opponents in 2011 in front of the San Juan County building in Aztec.
Ron Lyman, the protest organizer, rallies the crowd of classic car enthusiasts and junk ordinance opponents in 2011 in front of the San Juan County building in Aztec. James B. Hale/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Benny Marionneaux unhooks a catfish he caught in August 2011 at Lake Farmington while his grandson, Jason Sanders, 4, watches.
Benny Marionneaux unhooks a catfish he caught in August 2011 at Lake Farmington while his grandson, Jason Sanders, 4, watches. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Occupy Wall Street protesters gather in November 2011 at Orchard Park in Farmington.
Occupy Wall Street protesters gather in November 2011 at Orchard Park in Farmington. Jon Austria/ The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A child celebrates Christmas in December 2011 at the Anasazi Inn in Farmington.
A child celebrates Christmas in December 2011 at the Anasazi Inn in Farmington. Jon Austria/ The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Protesters demonstrate in front of a bank in March 2012 in Farmington.
Protesters demonstrate in front of a bank in March 2012 in Farmington. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Children fly a kite in March 2012 in Farmington.
Children fly a kite in March 2012 in Farmington. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
A pump jack model is seen during Energy Week in April 2012 at Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
A pump jack model is seen during Energy Week in April 2012 at Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Kai Maxwell, 2, stands in the shovel of a backhoe in April 2012 during Touch-a-Truck presented by the MOMS Club of Farmington at McGee Park.
Kai Maxwell, 2, stands in the shovel of a backhoe in April 2012 during Touch-a-Truck presented by the MOMS Club of Farmington at McGee Park. Augusta Liddic/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A construction worker directs traffic in May 2012.
A construction worker directs traffic in May 2012. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Hot air balloons light up the Bloomfield soccer field in June 2012 during the San Juan River Balloon Rally Balloon Glow.
Hot air balloons light up the Bloomfield soccer field in June 2012 during the San Juan River Balloon Rally Balloon Glow. Augusta Liddic/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The San Juan Mine is pictured in June 2012.
The San Juan Mine is pictured in June 2012. Augusta Liddic/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Adam Houghton and his dog Cody walk on a trail from Berg Park to Boyd Park after the dedication ceremony for River Trail Expansion on Tuesday, July 31, 2012.
Adam Houghton and his dog Cody walk on a trail from Berg Park to Boyd Park after the dedication ceremony for River Trail Expansion on Tuesday, July 31, 2012. Augusta Liddic/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A rider competes in the Upper Fruitland Rodeo on Saturday, August 18, 2012.
A rider competes in the Upper Fruitland Rodeo on Saturday, August 18, 2012. Augusta Liddic/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A pump jack is seen in September 2012 off Road 6480 during sunset.
A pump jack is seen in September 2012 off Road 6480 during sunset. Augusta Liddic/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Jerrod Niemann plays with local high school students in October 2012 during a concert rehearsal on Farmington Civic Center on Thursday.
Jerrod Niemann plays with local high school students in October 2012 during a concert rehearsal on Farmington Civic Center on Thursday. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Jennifer Cossey, with Ballet Folklorico de Fort Lewis College, dances a traditional Mexican dance from the state of Jalisco in October 2012 at San Juan College.
Jennifer Cossey, with Ballet Folklorico de Fort Lewis College, dances a traditional Mexican dance from the state of Jalisco in October 2012 at San Juan College. Augusta Liddic/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A participant wears a mask during the Renaissance Faire in October 2012 at Animas Park.
A participant wears a mask during the Renaissance Faire in October 2012 at Animas Park. Augusta Liddic/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo code talker Cpl. Chester Nez spoke at a standing room only event in October 2012 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center at San Juan College.
Navajo code talker Cpl. Chester Nez spoke at a standing room only event in October 2012 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center at San Juan College. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A Republican marks New Mexico blue during an election party in November 2012 at the Fraternal Order of the Police.
A Republican marks New Mexico blue during an election party in November 2012 at the Fraternal Order of the Police. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Shiprock coach Larenson Henderson talk with his team prior to their game against Piedra Vista, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2013, at Piedra Vista High School in Farmington.
Shiprock coach Larenson Henderson talk with his team prior to their game against Piedra Vista, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2013, at Piedra Vista High School in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington High School senior Hance Clark poses for a portrait on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2013, in the high school library. Clark scored a perfect score on the ACT, a standardized college entrance exam.
Farmington High School senior Hance Clark poses for a portrait on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2013, in the high school library. Clark scored a perfect score on the ACT, a standardized college entrance exam. Megan Farmer/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Students compete during the Central Consolidated School District Chess Tournament in April 2013 at the Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock.
Students compete during the Central Consolidated School District Chess Tournament in April 2013 at the Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Mandy Arcomano, portraying Sandy, and Heath Cates as Danny rehearse a scene during a dress rehearsal for Sandstone Productions' Grease on Wednesday, June 19, 2013, at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater in Farmington
Mandy Arcomano, portraying Sandy, and Heath Cates as Danny rehearse a scene during a dress rehearsal for Sandstone Productions' Grease on Wednesday, June 19, 2013, at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater in Farmington Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Horses walk along Indian Service Route 46 on Tuesday, June 25, 2013.
Horses walk along Indian Service Route 46 on Tuesday, June 25, 2013. Augusta Liddic/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Patty Tafoya kisses her girlfriend Ashley Gunnell after they shaved their heads on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2013, at The Head Shop. Fifteen people shaved their heads to show support for Tafoya, who was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Patty Tafoya kisses her girlfriend Ashley Gunnell after they shaved their heads on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2013, at The Head Shop. Fifteen people shaved their heads to show support for Tafoya, who was diagnosed with breast cancer. Augusta Liddic/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Patty and Ashley Gunnell have the first initial of each others names tattooed to their ring fingers in place of wedding bands. The couple was married in August 2013 at the Dona Ana County Clerk's Office in Las Cruces.
Patty and Ashley Gunnell have the first initial of each others names tattooed to their ring fingers in place of wedding bands. The couple was married in August 2013 at the Dona Ana County Clerk's Office in Las Cruces. Augusta Liddic/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Brian Hughes and his teammates navigate the San Juan River, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2013, during a Fireball Run stop in Bloomfield.
Brian Hughes and his teammates navigate the San Juan River, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2013, during a Fireball Run stop in Bloomfield. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Participants in the Traditional Trail Ride, ride down U.S. Highway 491, Friday, Oct. 4, 2013, towards the Northern Navajo Nation Fair in Shiprock.
Participants in the Traditional Trail Ride, ride down U.S. Highway 491, Friday, Oct. 4, 2013, towards the Northern Navajo Nation Fair in Shiprock. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A helicopter lands on South Behrend Avenue in October 2013 during the filming of "The Reach" in Farmington.
A helicopter lands on South Behrend Avenue in October 2013 during the filming of "The Reach" in Farmington. Augusta Liddic/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Josiah Rogers, 14, opens presents in November 2013 at his home in Farmington during his adoption party with his father, John Rogers, and Children, Youth and Family Department adoption worker, Sue Mills, standing behind him.
Josiah Rogers, 14, opens presents in November 2013 at his home in Farmington during his adoption party with his father, John Rogers, and Children, Youth and Family Department adoption worker, Sue Mills, standing behind him. Dan Schwartz/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Alfred K. Newman talks with friends and relatives during a Christmas dinner for Navajo Code Talker, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, at the Farmington Indian Center in Farmington.
Alfred K. Newman talks with friends and relatives during a Christmas dinner for Navajo Code Talker, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, at the Farmington Indian Center in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Community members gathered outside of the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter on Jan. 10, 2014, before the grand opening ribbon cutting.
Community members gathered outside of the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter on Jan. 10, 2014, before the grand opening ribbon cutting. Megan Farmer/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Miss New Mexico USA Kamryn Blackwood smiles during a meet and greet in January 2014 at the San Juan Country Club, in Farmington.
Miss New Mexico USA Kamryn Blackwood smiles during a meet and greet in January 2014 at the San Juan Country Club, in Farmington. Megan Farmer/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Danny Garrison, smokes his strawberry kiwi flavored e-cigarette in January 2014 at The Vapor Zone in Farmington.
Danny Garrison, smokes his strawberry kiwi flavored e-cigarette in January 2014 at The Vapor Zone in Farmington. Megan Farmer/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
5-year-old Garrett Prentiss, dressed as Woody from the Disney movie "Toy Story," pets Ginger, a mustang, in January 2014 before walking along the river from Animas Park to Berg Park, in Farmington. The walk was organized to raise awareness of horse slaughtering.
5-year-old Garrett Prentiss, dressed as Woody from the Disney movie "Toy Story," pets Ginger, a mustang, in January 2014 before walking along the river from Animas Park to Berg Park, in Farmington. The walk was organized to raise awareness of horse slaughtering. Megan Farmer/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central High School basketball player Keeshawna Ockerman reacts during a candlelight vigil for her coach, Kevin Holman, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2014, at Bronco Stadium in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central High School basketball player Keeshawna Ockerman reacts during a candlelight vigil for her coach, Kevin Holman, Thursday, Jan. 23. 2014, at Bronco Stadium in Kirtland. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Evan Freeman, 2, plays with the swings in February 2014 at Sandalwood Park in Farmington.
Evan Freeman, 2, plays with the swings in February 2014 at Sandalwood Park in Farmington. Megan Farmer
Fullscreen
CJ Chaparro from El Paso, Texas, finishes his race during the Kicker Arenacross and Freestyle Motocross Show, Saturday, Feb. 22. 2014, at McGee Park Coliseum in Farmington
CJ Chaparro from El Paso, Texas, finishes his race during the Kicker Arenacross and Freestyle Motocross Show, Saturday, Feb. 22. 2014, at McGee Park Coliseum in Farmington Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Aztec Fire Department responds to a fire at an abandoned house in March 2014 on the 600 block of East Blanco Street in Aztec.
The Aztec Fire Department responds to a fire at an abandoned house in March 2014 on the 600 block of East Blanco Street in Aztec. Megan Farmer/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central High School senior Christian Mackey dunks the ball on Monday, March 10, 2014, in Bronco Arena.
Kirtland Central High School senior Christian Mackey dunks the ball on Monday, March 10, 2014, in Bronco Arena. Megan Farmer/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Noah Logan and his father Phillip Logan receive ashes during an Ash Wednesday service in March 2014 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmington.
Noah Logan and his father Phillip Logan receive ashes during an Ash Wednesday service in March 2014 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Nicole Johnson warms up, Monday, April 21, 2014, with her team prior to softball practice at the Farmington Sports Complex.
Piedra Vista's Nicole Johnson warms up, Monday, April 21, 2014, with her team prior to softball practice at the Farmington Sports Complex. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A rider makes a tight turn near the edge of a cliff, May 3, 2015, during the 15th annual Alien Run Mountain Bike Competition.
A rider makes a tight turn near the edge of a cliff, May 3, 2015, during the 15th annual Alien Run Mountain Bike Competition. Alexa Rogals/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista base runner Danielle Ortiz, (7), smiles after teammate Tyra Garcia, center, hit a home run on Friday, May 9, 2014, in the second inning against Moriarty high school during the 4A state playoffs at the Farmington Sports Complex.
Piedra Vista base runner Danielle Ortiz, (7), smiles after teammate Tyra Garcia, center, hit a home run on Friday, May 9, 2014, in the second inning against Moriarty high school during the 4A state playoffs at the Farmington Sports Complex. Megan Farmer/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Shiprock Northwest High School freshman Vanson Hanley tests a sample of water on Thursday, May 22, 2014, from the Animas River at Berg Park during a water quality field trip in Farmington.
Shiprock Northwest High School freshman Vanson Hanley tests a sample of water on Thursday, May 22, 2014, from the Animas River at Berg Park during a water quality field trip in Farmington. Megan Farmer/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aubree Shepherd and her daughter Sareya Mayhan sip their tea in May 2014 during the annual Mother-Daughter Tea Party at the Sycamore Community Center in Farmington.
Aubree Shepherd and her daughter Sareya Mayhan sip their tea in May 2014 during the annual Mother-Daughter Tea Party at the Sycamore Community Center in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Kids collect rubber ducks in May 2014 at the annual duck race on the San Juan River during Bloomfield Days.
Kids collect rubber ducks in May 2014 at the annual duck race on the San Juan River during Bloomfield Days. Megan Farmer/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Fran Mayfield paints a view of Animas River in May 2014 during the annual Riverfest plein air paint off at Berg Park in Farmington.
Fran Mayfield paints a view of Animas River in May 2014 during the annual Riverfest plein air paint off at Berg Park in Farmington. Megan Farmer/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Scouts Crew Boss Irvin Begay, right, gives instructions to his crew, Friday, June 20, 2014, as they take control of the Assayii Lake Fire in the Sand Spring area on the Ch'ooshgai Mountain in New Mexico.
Navajo Scouts Crew Boss Irvin Begay, right, gives instructions to his crew, Friday, June 20, 2014, as they take control of the Assayii Lake Fire in the Sand Spring area on the Ch'ooshgai Mountain in New Mexico. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Nation Legislative Assistant Harold Morgan rings the bell, Monday, July 21, 2014, for the start of the Summer Council Session at the Navajo Nation Council Chambers in Window Rock, Arizona.
Navajo Nation Legislative Assistant Harold Morgan rings the bell, Monday, July 21, 2014, for the start of the Summer Council Session at the Navajo Nation Council Chambers in Window Rock, Arizona. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Participants dance, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2014, during a Get Pinked Rally at McGee Park in Farmington.
Participants dance, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2014, during a Get Pinked Rally at McGee Park in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The sun sets on Spider Rock in October 2014 at Canyon de Chelly in Chinle, Arizona.
The sun sets on Spider Rock in October 2014 at Canyon de Chelly in Chinle, Arizona. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Nation Council delegate candidate Ray Begaye's supporters sit and listen to music Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, during the Navajo Nation elections outside of the Shiprock Chapter House.
Navajo Nation Council delegate candidate Ray Begaye's supporters sit and listen to music Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, during the Navajo Nation elections outside of the Shiprock Chapter House. Alexa Rogals/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Johnny Benally eats, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014 at the Navajo Nation Shopping Center in Shiprock.
Johnny Benally eats, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014 at the Navajo Nation Shopping Center in Shiprock. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Horses stand out for attendees to see, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014, during Draft Horse Day at the San Juan County Sheriff's Posse Fairgrounds in Farmington.
Horses stand out for attendees to see, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014, during Draft Horse Day at the San Juan County Sheriff's Posse Fairgrounds in Farmington. Alexa Rogals/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A chalice burns, Friday, Dec. 5, 2014, for the observance of Chalica at San Juan Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Farmington.
A chalice burns, Friday, Dec. 5, 2014, for the observance of Chalica at San Juan Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Father Guy Mackey fixes a nativity scene, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014, at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Farmington..
Father Guy Mackey fixes a nativity scene, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014, at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Farmington.. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Jim Knous kisses his championship trophy, Sunday, June 28, 2015, during the final day of the San Juan Open at San Juan Country Club in Farmington.
Jim Knous kisses his championship trophy, Sunday, June 28, 2015, during the final day of the San Juan Open at San Juan Country Club in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Sen. Tom Udall, D-NM, and Dabney Ford, chief of cultural resources, check out the park, Monday, June 29, 2015, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park near Nageezi.
Sen. Tom Udall, D-NM, and Dabney Ford, chief of cultural resources, check out the park, Monday, June 29, 2015, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park near Nageezi. Alexa Rogals/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
An air traffic controller watches in July 2015 as an airplane prepares for landing from the airport air traffic control tower at the Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington.
An air traffic controller watches in July 2015 as an airplane prepares for landing from the airport air traffic control tower at the Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec Well Servicing Co. water truck driver Saybra Greybear talks with her supervisor Maloney Roper in July 2015 near Blanco.
Aztec Well Servicing Co. water truck driver Saybra Greybear talks with her supervisor Maloney Roper in July 2015 near Blanco. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
World War II veteran Leroy Bussell receives a hug from his granddaughter Suzanne Buemi after he was given his Purple Heart medal, Saturday, July 25, 2015, during a ceremony at VFW Post 614 in Aztec.
World War II veteran Leroy Bussell receives a hug from his granddaughter Suzanne Buemi after he was given his Purple Heart medal, Saturday, July 25, 2015, during a ceremony at VFW Post 614 in Aztec. Alexa Rogals/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Arch hunter Larry Beck points towards the bunny arch, Tuesday, July 28, 2015, near Choke Cherry Canyon in Glade Run Recreation Area in Farmington.
Arch hunter Larry Beck points towards the bunny arch, Tuesday, July 28, 2015, near Choke Cherry Canyon in Glade Run Recreation Area in Farmington. Alexa Rogals/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Charlie Lynch takes a video of the plume of mine waste in the Animas River following the Gold King Mine spill in August 2015 near the New Mexico and Colorado state border.
Charlie Lynch takes a video of the plume of mine waste in the Animas River following the Gold King Mine spill in August 2015 near the New Mexico and Colorado state border. Alexa Rogals/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Pete McKay, San Juan County commissioner in Colorado, looks at the site where the Gold King Mine breach occurred Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, north of Silverton, Colorado.
Pete McKay, San Juan County commissioner in Colorado, looks at the site where the Gold King Mine breach occurred Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, north of Silverton, Colorado. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Alex Renirie protests in August 2015 during a gathering at Merrion Oil and Gas in Farmington.
Alex Renirie protests in August 2015 during a gathering at Merrion Oil and Gas in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Shiprock Chapter House Farm Board Representative Joe Ben Jr., looks at corn on a farm, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015, in Shiprock following the Gold King Mine spill.
Shiprock Chapter House Farm Board Representative Joe Ben Jr., looks at corn on a farm, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015, in Shiprock following the Gold King Mine spill. Alexa Rogals/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Leishaun Spencer, 8, of Shiprock, picks corn in September 2015 during Dream Dine Charter School's third experiential education day at a farm in Shiprock.
Leishaun Spencer, 8, of Shiprock, picks corn in September 2015 during Dream Dine Charter School's third experiential education day at a farm in Shiprock. Alexa Rogals/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Larry Johnson, owner of Soaring Eagle Lodge, looks for a rock with fly larva on it, Friday, Sept. 4, 2015, at the San Juan River Quality Waters below Navajo Dam.
Larry Johnson, owner of Soaring Eagle Lodge, looks for a rock with fly larva on it, Friday, Sept. 4, 2015, at the San Juan River Quality Waters below Navajo Dam. Alexa Rogals/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Bagpipers march during the opening ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, at the Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Festival at Riverside Park.
Bagpipers march during the opening ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, at the Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Festival at Riverside Park. Jon Austria/ The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Amanda Cantrell, geoscience collection manager for the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science inspects the condition of a juvenile Pentaceratops, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, after it was transported out of the Bisti/De-na-zinWilderness area south of Farmington.
Amanda Cantrell, geoscience collection manager for the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science inspects the condition of a juvenile Pentaceratops, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, after it was transported out of the Bisti/De-na-zinWilderness area south of Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Rod Wimsatt tees off, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Aztec.
Rod Wimsatt tees off, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Aztec. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
A goat waits to be called, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, for a segment on the Today Show with Al Roker at the Four Corners Monument.
A goat waits to be called, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, for a segment on the Today Show with Al Roker at the Four Corners Monument. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Lady Shug, Miss New Mexico Pride 2016, prepares her makeup for a photo shoot on Dec. 11, 2015 at San Juan College in Farmington.
Lady Shug, Miss New Mexico Pride 2016, prepares her makeup for a photo shoot on Dec. 11, 2015 at San Juan College in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Ven Danduprolu, Ridhi Danduprolu and Siri Koppanati take a dog sled ride with Durango Dog Ranch owner Gregg Dubit, Tuesday, Dec, 29, 2015, at the Purgatory Resort kennel north of Durango, Colorado.
Ven Danduprolu, Ridhi Danduprolu and Siri Koppanati take a dog sled ride with Durango Dog Ranch owner Gregg Dubit, Tuesday, Dec, 29, 2015, at the Purgatory Resort kennel north of Durango, Colorado. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell joins students for lunch in January 2016 during a visit to Cove Day School in Cove, Arizona.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell joins students for lunch in January 2016 during a visit to Cove Day School in Cove, Arizona. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Jacey Bruington, 10, back, pursues Gideon Rousset, 7, in January 2016 on an ice skating rink set up off of Arrington Street across from the Farmington Civic Center.
Jacey Bruington, 10, back, pursues Gideon Rousset, 7, in January 2016 on an ice skating rink set up off of Arrington Street across from the Farmington Civic Center. Steve Lewis/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A worker marks the drilling pipe to give operators a visual indicator of how much the pipe is moving on Friday Jan. 8, 2016, at the Aztec Drilling rig near Lybrook.
A worker marks the drilling pipe to give operators a visual indicator of how much the pipe is moving on Friday Jan. 8, 2016, at the Aztec Drilling rig near Lybrook. Steve Lewis/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The drilling derrick at the Aztec Drilling rig, as seen Friday Jan. 8, 2016, near Lybrook.
The drilling derrick at the Aztec Drilling rig, as seen Friday Jan. 8, 2016, near Lybrook. Steve Lewis/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Mesa View Middle School's Marissa Gonzales plays the cello with members of the Farmington Honors Orchestra during rehearsal, Monday, March 14, 2016, at the Farmington Civic Center.
Mesa View Middle School's Marissa Gonzales plays the cello with members of the Farmington Honors Orchestra during rehearsal, Monday, March 14, 2016, at the Farmington Civic Center. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Nate Castillo, 4, takes aim at a target from seven yards away during the Chokecherry 3D Challenge on Saturday March 19, 2016, at the San Juan Archers range in Farmington.
Nate Castillo, 4, takes aim at a target from seven yards away during the Chokecherry 3D Challenge on Saturday March 19, 2016, at the San Juan Archers range in Farmington. Steve Lewis/Daily Times
Fullscreen
Hayden Bodo and other racers ranging in age from 4 to 10 years old take off in a 50cc class race during the Webe Racing Hare Scramble Series on Saturday April 9, 2016, off the Bisti Highway south of Farmington.
Hayden Bodo and other racers ranging in age from 4 to 10 years old take off in a 50cc class race during the Webe Racing Hare Scramble Series on Saturday April 9, 2016, off the Bisti Highway south of Farmington. Steve Lewis/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Cami Reed, 14, of Aztec, competes in barrel racing during the 10th Ty Waybourn Memorial Rodeo on Saturday April 2, 2016, at McGee Park.
Cami Reed, 14, of Aztec, competes in barrel racing during the 10th Ty Waybourn Memorial Rodeo on Saturday April 2, 2016, at McGee Park. Steve Lewis/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
All terrain recreational vehicles are pictured, Sunday, April 10, 2016 in the Glade Run Recreation Area in Farmington.
All terrain recreational vehicles are pictured, Sunday, April 10, 2016 in the Glade Run Recreation Area in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Community members hold a candlelight vigil for Ashlynne Mike on May 3, 2016 at the San Juan Chapter house in Lower Fruitland.
Community members hold a candlelight vigil for Ashlynne Mike on May 3, 2016 at the San Juan Chapter house in Lower Fruitland. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
6-year old Ricky Mahan fishes, Friday, May 13, 2016 at Riverside Park in Aztec.
6-year old Ricky Mahan fishes, Friday, May 13, 2016 at Riverside Park in Aztec. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Community members gather on Monday, June 13, 2016 at Orchard Park in Farmington, for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando, Fla.
Community members gather on Monday, June 13, 2016 at Orchard Park in Farmington, for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando, Fla. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
An oil field fire is seen burning, Tuesday, July 12, 2016 off U.S. Highway 550 in Nageezi.
An oil field fire is seen burning, Tuesday, July 12, 2016 off U.S. Highway 550 in Nageezi. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Darty Russell attempts to get Hannah, a Tennessee walker horse in to a trailer, Tuesday, June 28, 2016 at Navajo Technical University Veterinary Clinic in Crownpoint.
Darty Russell attempts to get Hannah, a Tennessee walker horse in to a trailer, Tuesday, June 28, 2016 at Navajo Technical University Veterinary Clinic in Crownpoint. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Heather Riley, a regulatory manager for WPX, provides a statement on an oil field fire, Tuesday, July 12, 2016 at the Red Mesa Express gas station in Nageezi.
Heather Riley, a regulatory manager for WPX, provides a statement on an oil field fire, Tuesday, July 12, 2016 at the Red Mesa Express gas station in Nageezi. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Betty Abrahamson, left, and her daughter Kirstin Abrahamson take a break, Monday, Aug. 15, 2016 while paddling boarding on Farmington Lake.
Betty Abrahamson, left, and her daughter Kirstin Abrahamson take a break, Monday, Aug. 15, 2016 while paddling boarding on Farmington Lake. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
From left, Josh Vinzant plays with his children, Mason Vinzant and Mavrick Vinzant, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016 at The Beach at Lake Farmington.
From left, Josh Vinzant plays with his children, Mason Vinzant and Mavrick Vinzant, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016 at The Beach at Lake Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Activist Dawn Dollknife-Teller protests against AV Water Co., Friday, Sept. 23, 2016 at the intersection of County Road 390 and Highway 390 in the Crouch Mesa area.
Activist Dawn Dollknife-Teller protests against AV Water Co., Friday, Sept. 23, 2016 at the intersection of County Road 390 and Highway 390 in the Crouch Mesa area. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Rodrigo Baez, a welder with Mining Equipment Inc., works, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 at the fabrication shop in Farmington.
Rodrigo Baez, a welder with Mining Equipment Inc., works, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 at the fabrication shop in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a rally, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 at the Shiprock Chapter House.
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a rally, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 at the Shiprock Chapter House. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Miguel Zamarron check the pizza oven, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Three Rivers Pizzeria in Farmington.
Miguel Zamarron check the pizza oven, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Three Rivers Pizzeria in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
At center, Farmington Electric Utility System Environmental Scientist Aaron Daley and helper, Jared Merryman, works with on constructing an osprey platform, March 9, 2017 at Navajo Dam.
At center, Farmington Electric Utility System Environmental Scientist Aaron Daley and helper, Jared Merryman, works with on constructing an osprey platform, March 9, 2017 at Navajo Dam. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
From left, San Juan student Sean Henkenius, River Reach Foundation board member Rick Page, San Juan College facility manager Jill Ward and San Juan College student Jeffery Downing ride the rapids, Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at the Penny Lane Dam in Farmington.
From left, San Juan student Sean Henkenius, River Reach Foundation board member Rick Page, San Juan College facility manager Jill Ward and San Juan College student Jeffery Downing ride the rapids, Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at the Penny Lane Dam in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Master Sgt. David Montoya's children, Nathanial "Bear" Montoya, left, Kristin Montoya, Nicholas Montoya and his niece Cerena Hastings, bottom left, embrace, Tuesday, April 18, 2017 shortly after Master Sgt. David Montoya's memorial service at the Army National Guard Armory in Farmington.
Master Sgt. David Montoya's children, Nathanial "Bear" Montoya, left, Kristin Montoya, Nicholas Montoya and his niece Cerena Hastings, bottom left, embrace, Tuesday, April 18, 2017 shortly after Master Sgt. David Montoya's memorial service at the Army National Guard Armory in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A flag sits next to the cremated remains of Master Sgt. David Montoya, Tuesday, April 18, 2017 during a memorial service at the New Meixco National Guard Armory in Farmington.
A flag sits next to the cremated remains of Master Sgt. David Montoya, Tuesday, April 18, 2017 during a memorial service at the New Meixco National Guard Armory in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Utah Governor Gary Herbert, left, and U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke make their way to their press conference, Monday, May 8, 2017 at Butler Wash southwest of Blanding, Utah.
Utah Governor Gary Herbert, left, and U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke make their way to their press conference, Monday, May 8, 2017 at Butler Wash southwest of Blanding, Utah. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, looks at a dogtag on a flag Monday, May 30, 2017, at the Healing Field in Farmington.
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, looks at a dogtag on a flag Monday, May 30, 2017, at the Healing Field in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Mark Lorenzo performs, Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Shiprock Chapter House.
Mark Lorenzo performs, Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Shiprock Chapter House. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Andreanne Catt, left, and Lauren Howland prepare to join a group of runners protesting oil and gas drilling, Monday, June 26, 2017 in Farmington.
Andreanne Catt, left, and Lauren Howland prepare to join a group of runners protesting oil and gas drilling, Monday, June 26, 2017 in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Samuel Sandoval, a U.S. Marine Corp Code Talker talks during an interview, Monday, June 19, 2017 at Navajo Transitional Energy Company in Farmington.
Samuel Sandoval, a U.S. Marine Corp Code Talker talks during an interview, Monday, June 19, 2017 at Navajo Transitional Energy Company in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Midland Redskins Cal Conley reacts after reaching at third base defended by Daniville Hoots third baseman Gio Mijaies, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 during the Connie Mack World Series final game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
Midland Redskins Cal Conley reacts after reaching at third base defended by Daniville Hoots third baseman Gio Mijaies, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 during the Connie Mack World Series final game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Midland Redskins celebrate their victory over the Danville Hoots, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 during the Connie Mack World Series final game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
Midland Redskins celebrate their victory over the Danville Hoots, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 during the Connie Mack World Series final game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Dorian Walker, 2, plays with his mother, Lisa Dennis Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 at Berg Park in Farmington.
Dorian Walker, 2, plays with his mother, Lisa Dennis Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 at Berg Park in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Community members take part in a rally against the recent changes in rules regarding pretrial detention and release of defendants, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 morning in Aztec.
Community members take part in a rally against the recent changes in rules regarding pretrial detention and release of defendants, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 morning in Aztec. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
At right, Gigi Gasser and her father René Gasser, work with their horse named Mozart, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at McGee Park in Farmington.
At right, Gigi Gasser and her father René Gasser, work with their horse named Mozart, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at McGee Park in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A fossil of an Oreodont named Mery was unvieled during a ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 at the Sherman Dugan Museum at San Juan College in Farmington.
A fossil of an Oreodont named Mery was unvieled during a ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 at the Sherman Dugan Museum at San Juan College in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel Sr. stands next to a memorial dedicated to the Navajo Code Talkers, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 during an unveiling ceremony at the San Juan County Administration Offices in Aztec.
Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel Sr. stands next to a memorial dedicated to the Navajo Code Talkers, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 during an unveiling ceremony at the San Juan County Administration Offices in Aztec. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Community members hold their candles up, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, during a memorial service following the Aztec High School shooting at Minium Park.
Community members hold their candles up, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, during a memorial service following the Aztec High School shooting at Minium Park. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Community members attend a bonfire event to help promote healing following the Aztec High School shooting on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 in Aztec, New Mexico.
Community members attend a bonfire event to help promote healing following the Aztec High School shooting on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 in Aztec, New Mexico. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Pete Dronkers, southwest circuit rider for Earthworks, checks for emissions on Jan. 11, 2018 at a gas well next to Navajo Route 13 near Buffalo Pass in Arizona.
Pete Dronkers, southwest circuit rider for Earthworks, checks for emissions on Jan. 11, 2018 at a gas well next to Navajo Route 13 near Buffalo Pass in Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Kevin Lombard, a principal investigator with New Mexico State University looks for a spot with his GPS unit to collect a soil samples, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at a farm in Hogback.
Kevin Lombard, a principal investigator with New Mexico State University looks for a spot with his GPS unit to collect a soil samples, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at a farm in Hogback. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A firefighter mops up smoldering tree stumps in April 2018 near Navajo Route 364 and Fifth Lane in Shiprock.<br /> <br /> &nbsp;
A firefighter mops up smoldering tree stumps in April 2018 near Navajo Route 364 and Fifth Lane in Shiprock.   Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Animas River became just a trickled in 2018 in Farmington near the confluence with the San Juan River.
The Animas River became just a trickled in 2018 in Farmington near the confluence with the San Juan River. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Frackers' Jack White pitches against the Colorado Cutthroats, Friday, June 8, 2018 at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
Frackers' Jack White pitches against the Colorado Cutthroats, Friday, June 8, 2018 at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
An Airbus H160 helicopter performs tests, Tuesday, June 26, 2018 over the Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington.
An Airbus H160 helicopter performs tests, Tuesday, June 26, 2018 over the Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Workshop instructor Matthew Jake Skeets, critiques his student, Brenneih Nelson work, Thursday, July 12, 2018 during the Emerging Diné Writers Institue at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint.
Workshop instructor Matthew Jake Skeets, critiques his student, Brenneih Nelson work, Thursday, July 12, 2018 during the Emerging Diné Writers Institue at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Jaime Begay of Coal Mine Canyon, Arizona works on a skirt, Sunday, July 15, 2018, during a skirt making workshop hosted by the Office of Miss Navajo Nation and the Navajo Cultural Arts Program at Diné College's north campus in Shiprock.
Jaime Begay of Coal Mine Canyon, Arizona works on a skirt, Sunday, July 15, 2018, during a skirt making workshop hosted by the Office of Miss Navajo Nation and the Navajo Cultural Arts Program at Diné College's north campus in Shiprock. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Horses wait in a holding pen to be processed, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at the auction yard in Naschitti.
Horses wait in a holding pen to be processed, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at the auction yard in Naschitti. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Community members attend a San Juan County Commission regular meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, to discuss a right to work ordinance in Aztec.
Community members attend a San Juan County Commission regular meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, to discuss a right to work ordinance in Aztec. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Kenny Blume drives his unlimited through a rock feature, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 during the W.E. Rock Grand Nationals at the Brown Spring Campground rock crawl in Glade Run north of Farmington.
Kenny Blume drives his unlimited through a rock feature, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 during the W.E. Rock Grand Nationals at the Brown Spring Campground rock crawl in Glade Run north of Farmington. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Walking the Healing Path 2018 participants walk along Navajo Route 13 Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 in Red Valley , Arizona.
Walking the Healing Path 2018 participants walk along Navajo Route 13 Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 in Red Valley , Arizona. Jon Austria/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Voice winner Chevel Shepherd signs autographs in 2018 in Farmington.
The Voice winner Chevel Shepherd signs autographs in 2018 in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Johnny Allen, Rex Allen Sr., Jared Yazzie, Tommy L. Sandman and Albert Manuelito, from left, march in the Veterans Day parade in November 2018 in Sheep Springs.
Johnny Allen, Rex Allen Sr., Jared Yazzie, Tommy L. Sandman and Albert Manuelito, from left, march in the Veterans Day parade in November 2018 in Sheep Springs. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Mae P. Atcitty weaves a rug that depicts a Yei&#39;Bi&#39;Chei&#39; dance in December 2018 at the Nenahnezad Chapter house.
Mae P. Atcitty weaves a rug that depicts a Yei'Bi'Chei' dance in December 2018 at the Nenahnezad Chapter house. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Katie Brown uses a smartphone to take a group selfie as part of an activity at the family winter conference in December 2018 at the Shiprock Youth Complex in Shiprock.
Katie Brown uses a smartphone to take a group selfie as part of an activity at the family winter conference in December 2018 at the Shiprock Youth Complex in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Jonathan Nez is sworn into the Navajo Nation presidential office in January 2019 at the Bee H&oacute;łdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center in Fort Defiance, Ariz.
Jonathan Nez is sworn into the Navajo Nation presidential office in January 2019 at the Bee Hółdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center in Fort Defiance, Ariz. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joshua Castaneda plays taps at the funeral service for Navajo Code Talker Alfred K. Newman Sr. in January 2019 in Farmington.
U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joshua Castaneda plays taps at the funeral service for Navajo Code Talker Alfred K. Newman Sr. in January 2019 in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Six-month-old Makayla Jones joined her mother, Marnelda Begay, at work until Feb. 1. During that time Marnelda nursed her daughter while working at the Gallup office for the Navajo Women, Infants and Children Program.
Six-month-old Makayla Jones joined her mother, Marnelda Begay, at work until Feb. 1. During that time Marnelda nursed her daughter while working at the Gallup office for the Navajo Women, Infants and Children Program. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Lois Becenti sets the batter stick inside the wool warp on a weaving loom in February 2019 during the Crownpoint Spin Off at Navajo Technical University.
Lois Becenti sets the batter stick inside the wool warp on a weaving loom in February 2019 during the Crownpoint Spin Off at Navajo Technical University. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Ramie Harper works on a hat for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in March 2019 in Fruitland.
Ramie Harper works on a hat for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in March 2019 in Fruitland. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Rep. Deb Haaland, D-NM, sits at Pueblo Bonito in April 2019 at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Rep. Deb Haaland, D-NM, sits at Pueblo Bonito in April 2019 at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt listens to Chief of Interpretation Nathan Hatfield speak in May 2019 at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt listens to Chief of Interpretation Nathan Hatfield speak in May 2019 at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Children complete a warm-up exercise before running the last mile of the kids marathon as part of the Shiprock Marathon at Diné College's south campus Friday in Shiprock.
Children complete a warm-up exercise before running the last mile of the kids marathon as part of the Shiprock Marathon at Diné College's south campus Friday in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The casket of Navajo Code Talker and state Sen. John Pinto is taken out from Sacred Heart Cathedral on May 30 in Gallup.
The casket of Navajo Code Talker and state Sen. John Pinto is taken out from Sacred Heart Cathedral on May 30 in Gallup. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Vee F. Browne-Yellowhair embraces the burial flag for her father, Navajo Code Talker William Tully Brown, during his memorial service on June 6 at the Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery in Fort Defiance, Ariz.
Vee F. Browne-Yellowhair embraces the burial flag for her father, Navajo Code Talker William Tully Brown, during his memorial service on June 6 at the Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery in Fort Defiance, Ariz. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Lena Guerito, nutritionist for the Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program, demonstrates an easy method for blue cornbread during the program's Nutrition Summit on July 3 at the Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock.
Lena Guerito, nutritionist for the Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program, demonstrates an easy method for blue cornbread during the program's Nutrition Summit on July 3 at the Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A horse waits to start a trail ride from the Navajo Nation fairground to the Navajo Nation Council chamber in Window Rock, Ariz. on July 15.
A horse waits to start a trail ride from the Navajo Nation fairground to the Navajo Nation Council chamber in Window Rock, Ariz. on July 15. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
PESCO and San Juan College partnered with the state in 2019 to offer a boot camp for new welders.
PESCO and San Juan College partnered with the state in 2019 to offer a boot camp for new welders. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Miss Hózhó Naashá Kally Gene has her photograph taken with Navajo Code Talker Peter MacDonald Sr. before the start of the Navajo Code Talkers Day honoring ceremony on Aug. 14 in Window Rock, Arizona. Gene will be a junior at Navajo Preparatory School in Farmington.
Miss Hózhó Naashá Kally Gene has her photograph taken with Navajo Code Talker Peter MacDonald Sr. before the start of the Navajo Code Talkers Day honoring ceremony on Aug. 14 in Window Rock, Arizona. Gene will be a junior at Navajo Preparatory School in Farmington. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Authorities continue the investigation of a fire that burned unoccupied buildings and damaged a church on Aug. 20 in Naschitti.
Authorities continue the investigation of a fire that burned unoccupied buildings and damaged a church on Aug. 20 in Naschitti. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A participant carefully beads the pattern for her bracelet during the Navajo Cultural Arts Program's beading workshop in Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock.
A participant carefully beads the pattern for her bracelet during the Navajo Cultural Arts Program's beading workshop in Sept. 6 at Diné College's south campus in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
President Donald Trump at his rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
President Donald Trump at his rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Sam Ribakoff
Fullscreen
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, center, listens to comments from former uranium mine workers during a forum on Oct. 2 at the Department of Diné Education in Window Rock, Arizona.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, center, listens to comments from former uranium mine workers during a forum on Oct. 2 at the Department of Diné Education in Window Rock, Arizona. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Vertigo, a giant swing tower that spins, was among the popular attractions at the carnival for the 108th Northern Navajo Nation Fair on Oct. 3 in Shiprock.
The Vertigo, a giant swing tower that spins, was among the popular attractions at the carnival for the 108th Northern Navajo Nation Fair on Oct. 3 in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A participant competes in the Road Apple Rally in October 2019 in Farmington.
A participant competes in the Road Apple Rally in October 2019 in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Visitors view sunset over a portion of the south rim at Grand Canyon Nation Park on Oct. 8.
Visitors view sunset over a portion of the south rim at Grand Canyon Nation Park on Oct. 8. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Bond Wilson Technical Center student Julius Smith uses a hammer to secure part of a dog house during the construction technology competition at Skills Fest on Oct. 22 at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint.
Bond Wilson Technical Center student Julius Smith uses a hammer to secure part of a dog house during the construction technology competition at Skills Fest on Oct. 22 at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A man salutes a flag carried by passing JROTC students from Aztec High School in Aztec on Nov. 11, 2019, Veterans Day.
A man salutes a flag carried by passing JROTC students from Aztec High School in Aztec on Nov. 11, 2019, Veterans Day. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
Fullscreen

