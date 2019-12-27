CLOSE

Don Osborne’s house at 3921 Rancho De Animas Drive in Farmington won First Place in the Farmington Noonday Civitans' 56th annual Christmas lighting contest. (Photo: John R. Moses)

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Noonday Civitans have announced the results of the 56th annual Christmas lighting contest, which was judged on Dec. 17.

The judges looked at the number of lights used, the design and uniqueness as well as presentation.

The first-place winner was Don Osborne’s house at 3921 Rancho De Animas Drive in Farmington. Osborne received a $250 prize.

Cory Verhaar at 604 E. 36th St. in Farmington received the $150 second-place prize.

Third place went to Alonzo McIntyew’s display at 220 El Paso Drive in Farmington. McIntyew received $125.

James McDaniel’s display at 3811 Crestridge Drive in Farmington received the honorable mention, which included a $25 prize.

The contest was sponsored by the City of Farmington.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

A lighted cross is at the center of the First Place exhibit at 3921 Rancho De Animas Drive in Farmington. Don Osborne's entry won the Farmington Noonday Civitans' 56th annual Christmas lighting contest. (Photo: Courtesy of Gale Moses)

James McDaniel's display at 3811 Crestridge Drive in Farmington received the honorable mention in the Farmington Noonday Civitans' 56th annual Christmas lighting contest. (Photo: John R. Moses)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/12/27/winners-56th-annual-civitans-christmas-lighting-contests/2741673001/