Construction due to get underway Jan. 6 and last to November

The hum of passing traffic in downtown Farmington was replaced by the sound of falling timber Dec. 27 as preparations for the start of the Complete Streets renovation project got underway.

Main Street through downtown was closed from Miller Avenue to Behrend Avenue as city workers began preparing the district for construction by cutting down several trees. Allen and Orchard Avenues remain open to north-south traffic. The street will be closed from Behrend to Auburn Avenue beginning Dec. 29 with Locke Avenue remaining open to north-south traffic.

Work on the downtown renovation project is scheduled to begin Jan. 6, 2020, and last until November. It includes the reduction of Main Street from four lanes to two lanes, and the addition of diagonal parking, as well as built-out sidewalks, landscaping, lighting and roundabouts. The changes are designed to make the district more pedestrian friendly and attractive.

Motorists are encouraged to use Broadway and Arrington avenues as alternate routes while Main Street is closed. All public parking lots behind Main Street businesses remain open, and access to the front entrances of those businesses remains available, although some short closures are anticipated by city officials.

For more information about the Complete Streets project, call 505-599-8442.

