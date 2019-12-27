Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Main Street closed as Complete Streets preparations begin
Mike Easterling, Farmington Daily Times
Published 3:50 p.m. MT Dec. 27, 2019
With several blocks of Main Street through downtown Farmington closed to traffic, city workers prepare to remove trees from the intersection at Allen Avenue on Dec. 27, 2019. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A street closure sign and debris from a cut-down tree are pictured on West Main Street in downtown Farmington on Dec. 27, 2019, as city crews prepare the district for the Complete Streets renovation beginning early next month. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A city worker slices the branches off a downed tree at the corner of West Main Street and Allen Avenue Dec. 27, 2019, in preparation for the beginning of construction on the Complete Streets project. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Road closure signs block drivers from using Main Street at the intersection with Orchard Avenue on Dec. 27, 2019, as preparations began for construction of the Complete Streets project in downtown Farmington in early January. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Signs direct West Main Street motorists to turn left or right on to Behrend Avenue in downtown Farmington on Dec. 27, 2019, as preparations for the beginning of the Complete Streets project got underway. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
City workers prepare to bring down a tree near the intersection of West Main Street and Allen Avenue on Dec. 27, 2019, in preparation for the beginning of the Complete Streets project. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
West Main Street through downtown Farmington was deserted on Dec. 27, 2019, aside from city vehicles as workers blocked access to it in preparation for the beginning of the Complete Streets construction in early January. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The hum of passing traffic in downtown Farmington was replaced by the sound of falling timber Dec. 27 as preparations for the start of the Complete Streets renovation project got underway.
Main Street through downtown was closed from Miller Avenue to Behrend Avenue as city workers began preparing the district for construction by cutting down several trees. Allen and Orchard Avenues remain open to north-south traffic. The street will be closed from Behrend to Auburn Avenue beginning Dec. 29 with Locke Avenue remaining open to north-south traffic.
Work on the downtown renovation project is scheduled to begin Jan. 6, 2020, and last until November. It includes the reduction of Main Street from four lanes to two lanes, and the addition of diagonal parking, as well as built-out sidewalks, landscaping, lighting and roundabouts. The changes are designed to make the district more pedestrian friendly and attractive.
Motorists are encouraged to use Broadway and Arrington avenues as alternate routes while Main Street is closed. All public parking lots behind Main Street businesses remain open, and access to the front entrances of those businesses remains available, although some short closures are anticipated by city officials.
For more information about the Complete Streets project, call 505-599-8442.
