A New Year's mandala, a piece of ground art, will be created with seeds for wildlife from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 28 in the Xeriscape Demonstration Garden adjacent to the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Everyone is welcome to participate. Call 505-599-1422.

Cinematica will perform a New Year's Eve show at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Lauter Haus Brewing, 1806 E. 20th St. Cover is $5. Call 505-326-2337.

Angry River will perform a New Year's Eve show at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at 550 Brewing, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Call 505-793-2551.

A Roaring '20s New Year's Eve Party will be up held at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 upstairs at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106. Cover is $40 and includes music, dancing, champagne, catered hors d'oeuvres, party favors and a balloon drop at midnight. Call 505-278-8568.

A Roaring '20s New Year's Eve Bash will take place at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Sportz Arena at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The event includes music, dancing and food. Admission is free. Call 505-566-1200.

