The Farmington Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management is pictured in February 2012. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — Several institutions and recreational entities throughout San Juan County are planning holiday closures over the next several days.

Because of an executive order signed by President Trump excusing federal employees from work on Christmas Eve, all Bureau of Land Management offices and developed recreation areas will be closed Dec. 24-25, and will reopen Dec. 26.

The offices and developed recreation areas also will be closed on Jan. 1.

Other closures in the Farmington area include the Farmington Public Library, which will be closed Dec. 24-25 before reopening on Dec. 26. The library also will be closed on Jan. 1.

The Aztec Public Library will close at noon on Dec. 24 and remain closed through Dec. 25. It also will be closed on Jan. 1

The Bloomfield Library will be closed Dec. 24-25. It will close at noon on Dec. 31 and remain closed through Jan. 1.

The Bonnie Dallas Senior Center in Farmington will be closed on Dec. 24-25. It also will be closed on Jan. 1.

Aztec Ruins National Monument will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

The San Juan College campus is closed through Jan. 5. No classes or activities are scheduled. The college's Health and Human Performance Center on the main campus at 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington will be closed Dec. 24-25. It will close at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31 but will be open normal hours all other times. The campus will reopen Jan. 6, and the spring semester begins Jan. 21.

