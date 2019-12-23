CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Travelers this Christmas season may encounter some stormy weather as three storm systems make their way across the state this week.

According to the National Weather Service, the first two systems will likely have less significant travel impacts. However, the third storm could have wide-spread travel impacts, especially at higher elevations and in the northeast part of the state. The third storm will likely reach New Mexico on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 26, and could linger into Saturday, Dec. 27.

The National Weather Service is predicting a 70% chance of rain or snow on Christmas Eve in Farmington. There will be chances of rain and snow throughout the week until the third storm clears out over the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of New Mexico, especially the high elevations. The winter weather advisory includes a section of northeast San Juan County.

People who are planning to travel throughout the week should monitor the weather forecast.

Road conditions can in New Mexico can be monitored at nmroads.com. Road conditions in Colorado, including traffic camera images, can be monitored at cotrip.org. Utah road conditions, including traffic camera images, can be found at udottraffic.utah.gov. Arizona road conditions can be monitored at az511.com.

Travelers can also learn about road conditions by calling 511.

Travelers heading through Durango, Colorado, may run into some road work on the bridge near the junction of U.S. Highway 160 and U.S. Highway 550 depending on the day. According to Colorado Department of Transportation, limited work is expected through Dec. 26, however work will resume on Dec. 27. There will be little to no work from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2, but work will resume on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.

Despite the limited work during the holidays, traffic will be limited to a single lane each direction and wide loads will have to find alternative routes.

