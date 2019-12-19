CLOSE

San Juan River: The river was flowing at 577 cubic feet per second on Dec. 16. Trout fishing in the quality waters was fair to good using red midge larva pattern flies, princess nymph flies, white bunny leeches and size 24 gray adult midge pattern flies.

Chama River: The Chama River was flowing at 298 cubic feet per second on Dec. 16 downstream of El Vado and 305 cubic feet per second below Abiquiu. Trout fishing below Abiquiu Lake was good using brown and black gold beadhead nymphs, egg pattern flies, Woolly Buggers, salmon eggs and PowerBait. Los Lunas resident Adam Sena caught a 26-inch, 7-pound rainbow trout on Dec. 12 using a custom-tied brown nymph below Abiquiu Lake.

Cochiti Lake: Fishing for catfish was good using cut bait.

Fenton Lake: A thin layer of ice on Fenton Lake prevented fishing from shore. Ice conditions must improve before the lake opens for ice fishing.

Jemez Waters: The Jemez River was flowing at 17.3 cubic feet per second on Dec. 16 near the town of Jemez. Trout fishing downstream of Battleship Rock was fair to good using worms.

Manzano Lake: Fishing for trout was fair to good using corn-colored PowerBait and white PowerBait.

Tingley Beach: Fishing for trout was fair to good using garlic scented PowerBait and white PowerBait worms.

More than 800 triploid rainbow trout were released Dec. 9 into Jackson Lake and 1,777 were released into Lake Farmington that same day.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish releases fishing reports twice a week on wildlife.state.nm.us.

