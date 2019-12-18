CLOSE

M-PACT performs Dec. 22 at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

A WW meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 19 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

"An Appalachian Christmas," a holiday theme concert, will be presented by Mark O'Connor at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for students and seniors, $18 for teens ages 18 to 13 and $12 for children 12 and younger. They can be purchased online at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette or at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

"Elf, the Musical, Jr." will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 19-21 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., by Heather McGaughey Youth Theatre. Tickets are $5 and $7. Call 505-599-1148.

A Christmas lunch will be offered at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 20 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Lunch is $6 for those 59 and younger, and a $3 suggested donation for those 60 and older. Call 505-599-1380 or visit fmtn.org/BDSC.

A winter solstice observance takes place at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21 at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Weather permitting, visitors will be able to view the setting sun in its alignment position with the north wall of Aztec West. Hot cocoa and cookies will be provided afterward. Admission is free. Call 505-334-6174.

A performance of part one of G.F. Handel's "Christmas Messiah" will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Riverstone Church, 808 N. Monterey Ave. in Farmington. Admission is free.

A coloring event with Miss Navajo San Jun College Marie Nickoli will take place at 1130 a.m. Dec. 21 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Participants will receive a free coloring book featuring the work of indigenous artists. Visit sanjuancollege.edu/nac or call 505-566-3321.

A winter solstice celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. The event includes a performance by the Ashay Drummers, presentation of the library's annual Let There Be Light Award, the alignment of sunlight with the library's solstice marker and music by violinist Kylie Jim. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The Felilz Navidad Dance will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 801 Municipal Drive. The event features music by Jerry Dean and Christian Sanchez. Tickets are $20. Call 505-215-0697.

A bird feeding workshop will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants will learn about feeding birds and how to make tree ornaments that birds can eat. Admission is $1. Call 505-599-1422.

The Reindeer Romp 5k and North Pole Stroll take place at 4 p.m. Dec. 21 in Orchard Park in downtown Farmington. The event includes carnival games, holiday music and refreshments. Early registration is $15, and late registration is $25. There is no race-day registration. Call 505-599-1184.

The pop-jazz vocal group M-PACT performs at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $20 and $28. Call 505-599-1148.

The Majesty of Sound, an advent concert by Julia Thom, Mick Hesse, Cathy Pope and Joseph Pope, will be presented at 4 p.m. Dec. 22 at the First Presbyterian Church, 865 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. Admission is free.

A live, drive-thru Navajo Nativity scene by Navajo Ministries will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Four Corners Home for Children, 2103 W. Main St. in Farmington. Admission is free, but cash and canned food donations will be accepted. Call 505-325-0255.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Dec. 24 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A free Christmas dinner will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Aztec Senior/Community Center, 101 S. Park Ave. Call 505-334-2881.

