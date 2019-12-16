CLOSE

FARMINGTON — A crash Friday night north of Aztec left two people dead and two others in the hospital, according to a press release from New Mexico State Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Dec. 13 near mile post 168 on U.S. Highway 550.

A 2003 Lincoln passenger car traveling southbound left the roadway and rolled, ejecting two passengers from the back seat from the car. Both of the rear seat passengers were pronounced dead on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The 18-year-old male driver and the 19-year-old front-seat passenger were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, and the state police have not released their names. The police did not know their conditions or injuries.

Police identified the two passengers killed in the crash as San Juan County resident Marcelino Marquez, 20, and Sweetwater, Arizona resident Michael Tsosie, 52.

The crash is still under investigation, however police suspect alcohol may have been a contributing factor. The press release states seatbelts were not properly utilized.

Correction: An earlier version of this story provided an incorrect date for the crash and an incorrect age for Marcelino Marquez. State Police have corrected the information they provided in a press release on Dec. 16 after checking with the investigator on the case.

