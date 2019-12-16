CLOSE

San Juan County Fire Chief Craig Daugherty starts a back fire as firefighters battle a brush fire in Bloomfield on Jan. 20, 2018. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — San Juan County Fire Chief Craig Daugherty will retire on Dec. 28 following an announcement made last week.

He has served at the fire department for 11 years and has 30 years of firefighting experience. Daugherty took the position as fire chief in 2015.

“This is one of the most rewarding professions,” Daugherty said in a press release. “My time here at San Juan County has been the pinnacle of my career.”

Buy Photo At left, San Juan County Fire Chief Craig Daugherty works with his crew to contain a structure fire on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 50 County Road 3535 in Flora Vista. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

Daugherty’s work at the fire department began in 2008 when he took the position of wildland fire division chief. He was later promoted to deputy fire chief in 2010.

“Chief Craig Daugherty is a very dedicated public servant, who has had great influence on the San Juan County Fire Department during his service," said County Manager Mike Stark in a statement to The Daily Times. "His leadership is an asset to San Juan County. He will leave a lasting legacy for all future volunteers and staff. We wish Chief Daugherty the best in his future endeavors."

Buy Photo San Juan County Fire Chief Craig Daugherty addresses members of the San Juan County Commission during a meeting in Aztec. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

As part of his work, Daugherty has deployed nationally to fight fires as part of an Interagency Type I Incident Management Team.

“In my travels around the country, I see a lot of different fire organizations," Daugherty said. "The folks here in San Juan County are blessed to have an amazing service provided by extraordinary people. I’m truly humbled when I see the dedication our local volunteer firefighters provide to this county. It has been an honor to serve alongside them.”

Following Daugherty’s retirement, Deputy Chief John Mohler will serve as the interim chief, according to county spokesman Devin Neeley.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

