The Bar D Wranglers return to the Farmington Civic Center this weekend for their annual holiday show. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

A WW meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

"Joy to the World," the eighth community Christmas Nativity and creche exhibit, will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 12-13 and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 902 W. Blanco Blvd. in Bloomfield. The event includes refreshments. Admission is free.

Trivia Night takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Participants are encouraged to bring a team of three to four people or come alone and join a team. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2210.

Lights of Remembrance, a candle-lighting ceremony for those who have lost a loved one this year, will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St. in Farmington. All participants will receive an ornament to take home that symbolizes their loss. Admission is free and open to the public, with refreshments to follow.

The San Juan College Choir, directed by Virginia Nickels-Hircock, will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Little Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette or at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

The Native Holiday Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Native American Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3321.

The AstroFriday series continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Planetarium on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. This month's program is "The Star of Bethlehem." Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, no one will be admitted after the program has begun. A free, public stargaze session with telescopes will follow in the courtyard. Call 505-566-3361.

The Bar D Wranglers Christmas Jubilee will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children. Call 505-599-1148.

The Audubon Christmas Bird Count takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Counting groups will be led by experienced birders. Call 505-599-1422.

Brunch at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at the center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The cost is $5, $3 for those age 60 or older. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-599-1380.

The eighth annual Fran Templeton Memorial Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Bloomfield High School, 520 N. First St. A portion of proceeds will go to the Bloomfield Boys & Girls Clubs and the Bloomfield High School cheerleaders. Admission is free. Call 505-486-6244.

The Aztec Senior/Community Center Holiday Craft Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the center, 101 S. Park Ave. Call 505-334-2881.

Jingle & Mingle, a holiday open house, will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The event includes refreshments, holidays games, door prizes, a photo op with holiday characters and a preview of programs and activities offered at the center. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1184.

A coloring event with Miss Indigenous San Juan College, Marie Nickoli, will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 in the rotunda at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Participants will receive a free coloring book with work by indigenous artists. Visit sanjuancollege.edu/nac or call 505-566-3321.

Santa at the Pool, a holiday swim party, will be held at noon Dec. 14 at the Bloomfield Family Aquatic Center, 201 E. Blanco Blvd. The event includes free snacks and refreshments, and a raffle, as well as a photo op with Santa. Admission is $2 or one food donation. Call 505-632-0313.

A Christmas open house will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 14-15 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. The event includes complimentary food and wine tastings. Call 505-632-0879.

"A Christmas Carol" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $8 and $18. Call 505-599-1148.

The annual Christmas Bird Count will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 at Chaco Culture National Historic Park south of Farmington. Participants should meet in the Visitor Center lobby for coffee, refreshments and a short briefing before heading out in the field. Participants need not be an expert, but they must be prepared to hike several hours off trail across semi-rugged terrain. A camera, field guidebook and binoculars are suggested. Signing up in advance is encouraged by emailing Eliza Dery at eliza.dery@partner.nps.gov or by calling 505-334-6174, ext. 227.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

"Know the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's," a free presentation by the New Mexico chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 18 at the Aztec Cultural Center, 101 S. Park Ave. The event is open to everyone.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

The winter concert fundraiser for the Heartbeat Music Project will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event features side-by-side performances of traditional Navajo music, classical music and holiday classics. A donation of $30 is suggested.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with a theme of "Jazz Christmas." Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

