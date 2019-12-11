CLOSE VIDEO: Fishing the San Juan River Quality Waters Wochit, Wochit

San Juan River: The San Juan River was flowing at 558 cubic feet per second on Dec. 9. Fishing for brown trout in the quality waters below Navajo Dam was good using small size 22 brown foam wing emergers, black zebra midges, crystal midges and blood worm patterns. At Texas Hole, fishing for rainbow trout was good using dead drifting green, black and white bunny leeches.

Bluewater Lake: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has begun winter trout stocking at Bluewater Lake. It plans to stock 6,000 trout per month through March.

Buy Photo An angler prepares to heave his line into the water of the Texas Hole, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, on the San Juan River. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

Chama River: The river was flowing at 318 cubic feet per second Dec. 9 below El Vado and 109 cubic feet per second below Abiquiu. Trout fishing downstream from Abiquiu Lake was good using egg-pattern flies, salmon eggs and worms.Fishing for trout below Abiquiu Lake was good using egg-pattern flies, salmon eggs and worms.

Jemez Waters: The Jemez River was flowing at 27.4 cubic feet per second De. 9 at the town of Jemez. Trout fishing above and below Battleship Rock was good using mop flies and worms.

Manzano Lake: Fishing for trout was good using corn-colored PowerBait and salmon eggs.

Tingley Beach: Fishing for trout was fair to good in the kids' pond using garlic-scented PowerBait. Albuquerque resident Freddy Cogburn, 5, caught his first three rainbow trout using garlic-scented PowerBait on his birthday Dec. 1.

Stocking report

More than 100 triploid rainbow trout were released into Aztec Pond #1 on Dec. 2 and another 264 were released that same day in the Animas River. More than 1,000 triploid rainbow trout were also released Dec. 2 into Tiger Pond in Aztec.

Nearly 20,000 triploid rainbow trout were released Dec. 3 into Navajo Lake.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish releases fishing reports twice a week on wildlife.state.nm.us.

