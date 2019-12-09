CLOSE

New Mexico News (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — Looking for a job? The New Mexico state government will be hiring for positions at various state agencies that it hopes to fill during a four-day rapid hiring event.

Some of the open positions include adult protective services investigative caseworkers, child protective services investigative caseworkers and engineering technicians. A full list of open positions is available online on the State Personnel Office’s website, spo.state.nm.us/rapid-hire.aspx.

The rapid hire event goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 through Dec. 13 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Tingley Coliseum at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque. However, people who live outside of Albuquerque can set up interviews by video conference at New Mexico Workforce Connections offices throughout the state. The Farmington office is located at 600 W. Arrington St. and can be reached at 505-327-6126.

Candidates may apply for two jobs per day and interviews will be scheduled for qualifying applicants. According to a press release from the state, applicants could receive conditional job offers the same day or shortly after.

"We’re proud of the family-friendly workplace we’ve created in state government, and we want everyone to know this is a great place to work," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in the press release. "Come join us and help us build the best service-oriented state government in the country."

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/12/09/new-mexico-hosts-four-day-rapid-hiring-event-fill-vacancies/2632893001/