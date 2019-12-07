CLOSE

FARMINGTON — While the City of Farmington sent out more than 270 invitations for companies to bid on the Complete Streets – downtown Farmington revitalization project, it only received one responsive bid. That bid was from AUI Inc. of Albuquerque.

AUI was the only one that submitted a bid, however five other companies responded with no bid.

The Farmington City Council will meet in closed session during its Tuesday, Dec. 10 meeting to discuss how to proceed. It could choose to award the contract after the closed session. This meeting will be broadcast at fmtn.org. The City Council meets at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

Complete Streets is an effort to revitalize the downtown and make it more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.

Other agenda topics include approving a liquor license for Bow & Arrow Brewing, which hopes to open a taproom at 5100 E. Main St. This is included on the City Council’s consent agenda. Items on the consent agenda are voted on in a single motion.

The City Council will also discuss swimming at Lake Farmington and changes to the Lodgers Tax that will impact short-term rentals like properties listed on Airbnb.

Bloomfield schools to discuss naloxone use following opioid overdose

The Bloomfield School District Board of Education will discuss in a work session a proposal to store the medication, Naloxone, at its middle and high schools.

Naloxone is a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose.

The proposed policy calls for the availability, storage and disbursement of Naloxone at the secondary schools.

School employees would undergo training to recognize opioid-related overdoses and to administer the medication, the proposal states.

According to documentation submitted to the board, a freshman at Bloomfield High School accidentally overdosed on an opioid recently. No further details were provided in the document.

The work session is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the district central office, 325 N. Bergin Lane, followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m.

Farmington seeks input on museum programming, exhibits

The public can provide input on future development of the Farmington museum system during a meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at Farmington Museum, 3041 E. Main St.

The city is seeking input on programming, developments and exhibits at Farmington Museum, E3 Children’s Museum & Science Center, Riverside Nature Center, Harvest Grove Farm & Orchard and the Museum of Navajo Art & Culture.

This input meeting is part of the city’s effort to develop a strategic plan for the museums. For more information, call 505-599-1174.

Other meetings

The Bloomfield City Council will discuss contracting with Four Corners Electric to have an emergency generator designed and built for the water treatment plant. The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

The Kirtland Town Council meets at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500.

A public hearing will gather input about a proposal to transfer the Bureau of Indian Education's Navajo District to the Department of Diné Education.

The hearing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 inside the cafeteria at Northwest High School, 1418 Piñon Drive, in Shiprock.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education will have a work session at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the Shiprock Board Room in Shiprock.

The Farmington Board of Education meets at 5:15 PM on Dec. 12 in the Central Office Board Room at 3401 E. 30th Street in Farmington.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Reporters Sam Ribakoff and Noel Lyn Smith contributed to this story.

