CLOSE
RiverGlo provides visitors with unique view of the Animas River, Berg Park
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Luminarias line the path, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Berg Park during Riverglo.
Luminarias line the path, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Berg Park during Riverglo. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
People walk along a luminaria-lined path, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo in Farmington's Berg Park.
People walk along a luminaria-lined path, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo in Farmington's Berg Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington High School junior Angeleesa Aragon makes a sign, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, while volunteering with the National Honor Society during Riverglo in Farmington.
Farmington High School junior Angeleesa Aragon makes a sign, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, while volunteering with the National Honor Society during Riverglo in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A crowd gathers round a bonfire, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo in Farmington.
A crowd gathers round a bonfire, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Ornaments hang on a Christmas tree positioned along the Berg Park trail, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, prior to the start of RiverGlo in Farmington.
Ornaments hang on a Christmas tree positioned along the Berg Park trail, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, prior to the start of RiverGlo in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Luminarias are displayed on a wall next to the Animas River, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo in Berg Park in Farmington.
Luminarias are displayed on a wall next to the Animas River, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo in Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A person dressed as the Dr. Seuss character the Grinch sits in a chair, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo in Farmington.
A person dressed as the Dr. Seuss character the Grinch sits in a chair, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A luminaria is pictured, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo in Berg Park in Farmington.
A luminaria is pictured, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo in Berg Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Henry Bridgewater, 4, adds a log to a bonfire, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo.
Henry Bridgewater, 4, adds a log to a bonfire, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Luminarias light the path, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, as people walk through Berg Park during Riverglo.
Luminarias light the path, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, as people walk through Berg Park during Riverglo. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    FARMINGTON — As holiday events fill the December calendar, one of the early celebrations drew crowds to Berg Park for a unique look at the Animas River trail.

    Riverglo provided attendees the opportunity to see Berg Park lit by luminarias while also enjoying live performances, hot chocolate and a live Nativity. 

    The River Reach Foundation's annual Christmas fundraiser brought crowds to the trail on Dec. 6. The non-profit group focused on protecting and enhancing Farmington's riparian corridors has been hosting the event for more than 20 years.

    Angeleesa Aragon, a junior at Farmington High School, showed up early to volunteer with the National Honor Society and later performed Christmas carols with the Farmington High School choir. 

    "I love all the lights," she said as she helped set up for the event. "All the lights are gorgeous."

    Riverglo was only one of the opportunities to see luminarias in San Juan County.

    First Baptist Church of Aztec hosted a similar event called River Glo on Dec. 6 at Aztec's Riverside Park, coinciding with Aztec Ruins National Monument's Evening of Lights.

    San Juan College also lights up its campus walkways with luminarias. The luminaria display at the college opened on Dec. 7.

    Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/12/07/luminarias-lit-animas-river-trail-during-riverglo-celebration/4360623002/