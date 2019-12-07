CLOSE

FARMINGTON — As holiday events fill the December calendar, one of the early celebrations drew crowds to Berg Park for a unique look at the Animas River trail.

Riverglo provided attendees the opportunity to see Berg Park lit by luminarias while also enjoying live performances, hot chocolate and a live Nativity.

The River Reach Foundation's annual Christmas fundraiser brought crowds to the trail on Dec. 6. The non-profit group focused on protecting and enhancing Farmington's riparian corridors has been hosting the event for more than 20 years.

Buy Photo A person dressed as the Dr. Seuss character the Grinch sits in a chair, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Angeleesa Aragon, a junior at Farmington High School, showed up early to volunteer with the National Honor Society and later performed Christmas carols with the Farmington High School choir.

"I love all the lights," she said as she helped set up for the event. "All the lights are gorgeous."

Buy Photo Farmington High School junior Angeleesa Aragon makes a sign, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, while volunteering with the National Honor Society during Riverglo in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Riverglo was only one of the opportunities to see luminarias in San Juan County.

First Baptist Church of Aztec hosted a similar event called River Glo on Dec. 6 at Aztec's Riverside Park, coinciding with Aztec Ruins National Monument's Evening of Lights.

San Juan College also lights up its campus walkways with luminarias. The luminaria display at the college opened on Dec. 7.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Buy Photo People walk along a luminaria-lined path, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo in Farmington's Berg Park. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Luminarias line the path, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Berg Park during Riverglo. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo A crowd gathers round a bonfire, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during Riverglo in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/12/07/luminarias-lit-animas-river-trail-during-riverglo-celebration/4360623002/