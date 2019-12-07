Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Riverglo provides a chance for visitors to see Berg Park in a new light
Hannah Grover, Farmington Daily Times
Published 11:54 a.m. MT Dec. 7, 2019 | Updated 6:02 p.m. MT Dec. 7, 2019
FARMINGTON — As holiday events fill the December calendar, one of the early celebrations drew crowds to Berg Park for a unique look at the Animas River trail.
Riverglo provided attendees the opportunity to see Berg Park lit by luminarias while also enjoying live performances, hot chocolate and a live Nativity.
The River Reach Foundation's annual Christmas fundraiser brought crowds to the trail on Dec. 6. The non-profit group focused on protecting and enhancing Farmington's riparian corridors has been hosting the event for more than 20 years.
Angeleesa Aragon, a junior at Farmington High School, showed up early to volunteer with the National Honor Society and later performed Christmas carols with the Farmington High School choir.
"I love all the lights," she said as she helped set up for the event. "All the lights are gorgeous."
Riverglo was only one of the opportunities to see luminarias in San Juan County.
First Baptist Church of Aztec hosted a similar event called River Glo on Dec. 6 at Aztec's Riverside Park, coinciding with Aztec Ruins National Monument's Evening of Lights.
San Juan College also lights up its campus walkways with luminarias. The luminaria display at the college opened on Dec. 7.
Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.
