A luminaria glows in Berg Park during the 2018 Riverglo celebration. The event returns to the park on Dec. 6. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

A WW meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

The 17th annual Festival of Trees continues Dec. 5-7 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Admission is free for the festival, but some special events require a fee. Proceeds will benefit Presbyterian Medical Services programming. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 7. Call 505-330-9728.

The Four Corners Federated Republican Women will hold a holiday program at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Piñon Hills Community Church, 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. The event includes Christmas carols, the presentation of gifts for National Guard children and a speech by Maj. Isaac J. Tenorio from the New Mexico National Guard. Lunch is $13.

A Christmas parade featuring a theme of "A Nutcracker Christmas" will take place at 5 p.m. Dec. 5 on Main Street from Wall Street to Auburn Avenue through downtown Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-325-0279.

"A Western Christmas Carol" will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $5, $8 and $10. Call 505-566-3464.

The fifth annual Kristkindlmarkt Winter Wonder Arts Festival will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Zion Lutheran Church, 7455 Foothills Drive in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 928-707-4167.

The Aztec Boys & Girls Clubs Christmas Party will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at the club, 311 S. Ash Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-334-8861.

San Juan Symphony director Thomas Heuser delivers an Atomic Teen Cafe series presentation Dec. 6 at the First Presbyterian Church in Farmington. (Photo: Photo by Allison Ragsdale)

The Atomic Teen Café series continues at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 865 N. Dustin Ave., with a presentation by San Juan Symphony director Thomas Heuser on "Exploring the Depths of Music." The free event is geared toward students ages 13 to 18, and includes dinner and door prizes. Call 505-599-1425.

The Evening of Lights holiday display will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. More than 100 LED lanterns will light the ruins. Admission is free. Photography is welcome, and extra-warm clothing and flashlights are recommended. Call 505-334-6174.

Riverglo takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 in Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. Thousands of luminarias will light the trails, and the event also features carolers, live music, Santa Claus, children's activities, a live Nativity scene and free hot chocolate. Admission is free. Call 505-716-4405.

River Glo takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Riverside Park, 500 S. Light Plant Road, with thousands of luminarias lighting the trails. Admission is free. Call 505-334-9551.

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 to the SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Pete Marr and Anthony Davis. Cover is $10, and a cash bar will be available. Call 505-566-1205.

A holiday family craft workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Participants will have the chance to make Christmas cards, decorations and gifts. Refreshments will be served, and door prizes will be given out. Registration is $8 at fmtn.org/WebTrac under the "Arts & Crafts" tab. Call 505-599-1184.

A gun and knife show takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Aztec Community Center, 101 S. Park Ave. Call 505-334-9551.

The annual Salmon Ruins Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Aztec. Admission is $1, free for children 12 and younger. Call 505-632-2013.

The annual Holiday Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Northeast Elementary School, 1400 E. 23rd St. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-215-6441.

The ATOS Santa Dash starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 on Main Avenue in Aztec. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Register online at aztectrails.org.

The La Plata Community Christmas Market takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the La Plata Community Center at the intersection of New Mexico highways 170 and 574 in La Plata. Admission is free. Call 505-325-2837.

The 41st annual Luminarias Display takes place from Dec. 7 on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The display includes thousands of luminarias shining from rooftops, sidewalks, courtyards and parking lots across the campus. The walking route begins at 5 p.m., and the driving route opens at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3403.

The Aztec Sparkles Christmas Parade begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 on Main Avenue in Aztec. Visit aztecnm.com or call 505-334-9551.

The Aztec Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Minium Park, 200 N. Park Ave. The event features free hot cocoa and cookies. Visit aztecnm.com or call 505-334-9551.

A bird walk takes place at 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A 2-mile walk through the park will follow. Participants are urged to bring binoculars. Admission is free. No pets are allowed. Call 505-599-1422.

DDAT performs a benefit concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. Admission is free, but donations will be contributed to Hustle Kindness, Navajo Ministries and the Basin Good Neighbor Foundation. Call 505-327-4145.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A training session for vacation rental property owners will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The session will deal with the issues associated with New Mexico Senate Bill 106, which requires vacation rentals to collect lodgers taxes from guests and remit it to the city. Call 505-599-1212.

A Memorial for the Unclaimed will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the First Presbyterian Church, 865 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. The event is designed to remember individuals who died in the last year who have been classified by the county as indigent or unclaimed. It will include a reading of their names, songs, reflection and candlelight. Call 210-867-0934.

"Know the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's," a free presentation by the Alzheimer's Association, will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Bloomfield Cultural Center, 124 Ash Ave. The class is open to everyone. Call 505-326-3680.

Bestselling author Jan Brett will deliver a presentation and sign copies of her "A Tale of the Tiger Slipper" books at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

"The Great Russian Nutcracker" will be staged at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets range from $29 to $110. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/CivicCenter.

