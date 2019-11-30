CLOSE

FARMINGTON — San Juan County Commission will consider a lease agreement with the Navajo Nation for use of the Huerfano Substation. The county completed the $511,000 law enforcement substation in 2010 about 30 miles south of Bloomfield.

The commission meets at 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the county administrative building located at 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

In addition to discussing the lease agreement, the County Commission may choose to repeal an ordinance banning youth from being in public places without a parent or guardian between certain hours.

This ordinance was adopted in 1994 and, according to The Daily Times archives, it prohibited people younger than 16 from being in public from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. without supervision. Under the ordinance, teenagers between 16 and 18 years of age are prohibited from being in public unsupervised from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 12:30 to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, according to archives.

Other meetings

San Juan College Board of Education will have a work session at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 in room 308 of the 30th Street Education Center. This work session will be followed by a 6 p.m. meeting in the San Juan College Board Room. The meeting agenda includes a closed session to discuss two court cases involving the college, including a case where a previous employee claimed she was wrongfully terminated after speaking out about alleged misuse of grant funds.

The San Juan Water Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 4 at the water commission building at 7450 E. Main Street in Farmington. Agenda topics include a contract with the La Plata Conservancy District concerning Animas-La Plata Project water.

