Ornaments hang on a tree at Minium Park in Aztec.

FARMINGTON —The Farmington Noonday Civitan Club is accepting entries for its annual Christmas Lighting contest, which is sponsored by the City of Farmington.

Entries are due Dec. 13, and there are prizes for first, second and third place as well as honorable mention. Judging will be Dec. 17. A registration form is available on the Noonday Civitans' Facebook page, facebook.com/FarmingtonCivitans.

Entries can also be mailed to Noonday Civitans at P.O. Box 1573, Farmington NM 87499. More information is available by calling Shelly Otto at 505-787-7488 or Debbie Homer at 505-609-4131.

Aztec adds city commissioner judging to annual holiday lighting contest

The City of Aztec is once again hosting its annual Aztec Sparkles Lighting Contest, which is open to both residential and commercial properties within Aztec city limits. The contest starts Dec. 1 and no registration is required. There will be one residential and one commercial winner announced each week through Dec. 31. These winners will receive $250 utility credit. The winners will be determined through online voting at aztecnm.gov.

Voting closes every Monday starting Dec. 9 and winners will be announced on Thursdays, with the last winner being announced Jan. 2.

Each city commissioner will also choose a winner from their respective districts to receive a $250 utility credit. This is the first year the city commissioners will choose winners.

The winners will be recognized during the Jan. 14 City Commission meeting.

This is the second year that the contest has been open for the public to vote on winners and it is the second year that there have been weekly winners. It is also the second year that there have been residential properties in the contest.

Last year’s winners included The Vintage Mirror Salon, Aztec Feed Store & Supply, Kare Drug and Ruins RV Park on the commercial side and 905 Mountain View Drive, 1011 Rio Hondo Road, 800 Anasazi Drive and 706 French Drive on the residential side.

