CLOSE Scenes from kokanee salmon snagging season at Navajo Lake on Nov, 2019. Farmington Daily Times

Navajo Lake: Salmon snagging season continues through the end of the year and has been fair near the dam.

San Juan River: The San Juan River was flowing at 583 cubic feet per second on Nov. 25 and fishing for trout in the quality waters below the dam was good using small midge pattern flies. Downstream, fishing in the lower section was good using Baetis pattern flies. Fishing has also been good using dry flies.

Buy Photo Dallas resident Phillip Glass prepares a fly, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, for use while fishing the San Juan River. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

Chama River: Denver, Colorado resident Steve Maes caught and released a 22-inch brown trout on Nov. 19 using a Rapala lure. The river was flowing at 1,090 cubic feet per second below El Vado and 1,320 cubic feet per second below Abiquiu. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was good, however fishing downstream of Abiquiu Lake has been slow.

Fenton Lake: Trout fishing with meal worms, PowerBait and bead head nymph flies has been good. Anglers are limited to two cutthroat trout each day within the five-fish limit.

Heron Lake: Fishing for kokanee salmon using snagging hooks was fair to good near the dam.

Jemez Waters: The Jemez River was flowing at 11.9 cubic feet per second on Nov. 25 near the town of Jemez. Fishing for brown trout has been fair to good with worms and nymph flies. Trout fishing upstream and downstream of Battleship Rock was fair to good using green Mop flies, PowerBait, salmon eggs and worms.

Tingley Beach: Albuquerque-resident Parker Lawson, 10, caught a 14-inch rainbow trout on Nov. 17 using green PowerBait. Fishing for trout was good using yellow, green and salmon peach PowerBait.

Stocking report

Buy Photo The San Juan River meanders through farm land, Friday, June 14, 2019, between Bloomfield and Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Nearly 250 triploid rainbow trout were released Nov. 22 into the Animas River and 100 triploid rainbow trout were released into pond number 1 in Aztec.

More than 3,000 triploid rainbow trout were released Nov. 22 into the San Juan River downstream of the quality waters and more than 1,500 triploid rainbow trout were released into Tiger Pond in Aztec.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish releases fishing reports twice a week on wildlife.state.nm.us.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/11/27/report-quality-waters-fishing-good-using-small-midge-pattern-flies/4318744002/