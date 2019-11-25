CLOSE County fire fighters have some helpful tips to keep your Butterball from turning into a fireball if you plan to fry it this Thanksgiving. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — Don't want to cook Thanksgiving Dinner? Here are seven restaurants in Farmington that will be open on Thanksgiving. Some restaurants will be serving Thanksgiving Dinner while others will operate on their every-day menu.

SunRay Park & Casino

SunRay Park & Casino will serve Thanksgiving meal from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The menu includes roasted turkey, sweet honey-glazed ham, stuffing, candied yams, sweet corn, a dinner roll and pumpkin pie. Dinner is $13. More information is available at sunraygaming.com.

D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro

D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $19.95 for adults and $10.95 for children. Reservations are recommended. More information is available at lescombeswinery.com/Farmington.

Northern Edge Casino

Northern Edge Casino’s Thanksgiving menu includes oven herb-roasted turkey, orange cinnamon glazed ham, creamy mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, Parmesan herbed roasted potatoes, stuffing, green bean almandine, yams, corn on the cob, roasted butternut squash soup, yeast rolls, assorted seasonal desserts and a salad bar. The cost is $12.95 and the meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information is available at northernedgecasino.com.

Denny’s

Denny's has launched a holiday-inspired menu that will be available through the end of the year. Some of the items on the menu include turkey and dressing dinner, apple bourbon pancakes and holiday pies. Denny's will be open all day. The full menu can be viewed at dennys.com.

Golden Corral

Their Thanksgiving menu includes a whole roasted or smoked turkey, holiday spiced ham, prime rib, 24-piece fried chicken or 12-piece fried chicken. Each meal includes mashed potatoes and gravy, a choice of home-style sides, rolls and pie. A dine-in holiday buffet is available for $13.99 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available at goldencorral.com.

IHOP

IHOP will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and has introduced a holiday-inspired menu featuring items like Oh What Fun Funnel Cakes and Little Elves Merry Marshmallow Hot Chocolate. More information is available at ihop.com.

Furr’s Fresh Buffet

Ferr's will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The menu includes carved turkey breast, butterfly shrimp, popcorn shrimp, glazed meatloaf with creole sauce, holiday dressing, candied fresh sweet potatoes, carved ham, pepper-encrusted roast beef, chicken pot pie, broccoli and rice casserole, pecan pie, Furr’s millionaire pie, red velvet cake, Furr’s old-fashioned fruit salad, sweet carrot casserole and pumpkin pie. More information is available at furrs.net.

