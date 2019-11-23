CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Aztec City Commission will discuss changing its lodgers tax ordinance to allow for collection of tax from short-term rentals, like those made by Airbnb, when it meets at 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

During the 2019 legislative session, the state changed laws to enable local governments to collect lodgers’ tax from short-term and vacation rentals like properties listed on Airbnb.

The Legislature did this by removing an exemption to lodgers’ tax based on a minimum number of rooms. Previously locations with less than three rooms used to accommodate lodgers were not subject to a lodgers’ tax. This exemption was removed, and the change goes into effect on Jan. 1.

Cities like Aztec will need to amend ordinances.

According to the agenda packet, the city reviewed Airbnb and found between five and 10 properties that will be subject to a lodgers’ tax once the new law goes into effect. The change will only affect properties that are rented out for less than 30 days.

The New Mexico Hospitality Association contracted a study in 2017 that found more than 4,000 short-term rental properties in New Mexico and more than 9,000 rooms rented out through websites like Airbnb. The study found that subjecting these properties to lodgers’ tax could generate $2.6 million in revenue to the state.

