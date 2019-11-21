CLOSE There are five state senators representing San Juan County. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — The American Conservative Union Foundation’s Center for Legislative Accountability has released its ratings of New Mexico legislators based on how the legislators voted during the 2019 legislative session.

The American Conservative Union Foundation releases a new scorecard each year aimed at educating voters about how legislators stand on conservative values.

According to the ratings report, the foundation selected bills focused on Ronald Reagan’s philosophy of the “three-legged stool.” These included bills relating to taxes, budgets, regulation, spending, healthcare, property, the Second Amendment, religion, life, welfare, education, voting, individual liberty, privacy and transparency.

New Mexico state flags are raised in the New Mexico state Senate in Santa Fe . (Photo: Morgan Lee/AP)

The ACU chose 32 bills to evaluate. Over all, New Mexico’s state senators voted with the American Conservative Union’s positions on average 35% of the time. Members of the state House of Representatives voted with the ACU’s positions on average 37% of the time.

Three San Juan County representatives were given the Award for Conservative Achievement, meaning they voted with the American Conservative Union’s positions 80 to 89% of the time. These included Rep. Paul Bandy, R-Aztec, Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, and Rep. James Strickler, R-Farmington.

One of the bills chosen for analysis was the Energy Transition Act, which the ACU opposed. The new law is intended to address the potential closure of the San Juan Generating Station. Rep. D. Wonda Johnson, Rep. Derrick Lente and Sen. John Pinto were the only legislators serving San Juan County who voted in favor of the Energy Transition Act.

Sen. Steve Neville

Steve Neville (Photo: New Mexico Legislature)

Sen. Steve Neville, R-Farmington, voted with the American Conservative Union’s positions 57% of the time in 2019, which is an increase from the 25% in 2018. His lifetime average is 54%.

Sen. John Pinto

John Pinto (Photo: New Mexico Legislature)

The late Sen. John Pinto, D-Gallup, voted with the ACU’s positions 14% of the time, which is an increase from 9% in 2018. His lifetime average was 20%.

Sen. William Sharer

State Sen. William Sharer (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, voted with the ACU’s positions 74% of the time, which is an increase from 55% in 2018. His lifetime average is 82%.

Sen. Benny Shendo

Buy Photo State Sen. Benny Shendo Jr. comments after listening to a report by Diné College President Charles "Monty" Roessel during the New Mexico Rural and Economic Development Committee meeting on Oct. 30 at San Juan College. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

Sen. Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, voted in alignment with ACU positions on 16% of the 32 evaluated bills. this is an increase from 8% in 2018. His lifetime average is 21%.

Sen. George Muñoz

Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, voted in alignment with the ACU's positions on 29% of the 32 bills, an increase from 0% the previous year. His lifetime average is 26%

Rep. Anthony Allison

Buy Photo State Rep. Anthony Allison, D-San Juan, listens to comments about situations female veterans face after leaving military service on Wednesday at the Northern Navajo Veterans Center in Shiprock. (Photo: Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times)

First-term Rep. Anthony Allison, D-Fruitland, voted with the ACU’s positions 26% of the time.

Rep. Paul Bandy

Paul Bandy (Photo: New Mexico Legislature)

Rep. Paul Bandy, R-Aztec, voted with the ACU on 87% of the bills, an increase from 56% in 2018. His lifetime average is 80%.

Rep. D. Wonda Johnson

Doreen Wonda Johnson (Photo: Courtesy of Doreen Wonda Johnson)

Rep. D. Wonda Johnson, D-Rehoboth, voted with the ACU’s positions on 14% of the bills, an increase from 6% in 2018. Her lifetime average is 13%.

Rep. Patricia Lundstrom

Buy Photo Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, asks a question, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, during an Indian Affairs Committee meeting at Dine College in Shiprock. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, voted with the ACU’s position’s on 25% of the bills, an increase from 20% in 2018. Her lifetime average is 19%.

Rep. Rod Montoya

Buy Photo Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, asks state officials if they have considered naturally-occurring methane emissions from coal outcroppings. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, voted with the ACU on 82% of the bills, an increase from 67% in 2018. His lifetime average is 78%.

Rep. James Strickler

James Strickler (Photo: Courtesy of New Mexico Legislature)

Rep. James Strickler, R-Farmington, voted with the ACU’s positions on 86%, an increase from 69% in 2018. His lifetime average is 79%.

Rep. Derrick Lente

Derrick Lente (Photo: New Mexico Legislature)

Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, voted in alignment with the ACU’s positions on 12% of the bills, a decrease from 13% in 2018. His lifetime average is 10%.

A full list of how the state legislators voted on the 32 bills can be found at acuratings.conservative.org.

