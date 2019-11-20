CLOSE

This T. rex replica will be one of the main attractions when the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park presents its Dinosaur Discovery Day Nov. 23. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

T's for Turkeys, a fundraising event presented by iHeartMedia and the Salvation Army, will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Safeway location at 3540 E. Main St. in Farmington. Donations of cash and turkeys will be solicited. Call 505-325-1716.

A WW meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

The San Juan College Charity Bowl Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 21-22 in the 9000 rooms of the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Ceramic bowls are $10, and each one comes with a fill-up of soup from Mary's Kitchen. Proceeds benefit the San Juan County Special Olympics and Four Corners Warriors Extreme Adventures. Call 505-566-3464.

A Native and Young Votes Matter Forum will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Student Sun Lounge on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, as part of the college's Native American Heritage Month celebration. The forum will feature speakers discussing the impact voting has on Native American young communities. Call 505-566-3321 or 505-566-3363.

Native Outdoors, a screening of four Native short films, will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, as part of the college's Native American Heritage Month celebration. The films showcase Native American affairs and identity, and the event features special guests from the films, including Native outdoor athletes. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3321 or 505-566-3363.

The Reel Readers series continues at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of "If Beale Street Could Talk," a 2018 film based on the novel of the same name by James Baldwin. Visitors are invited to bring a take-out dinner and stick around afterward for a discussion. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

A beading workshop led by Shannon Benally will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 22 in the Native American Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, as part of the college's Native American Heritage Month celebration. Call 505-566-3321 or 505-566-3363.

The San Juan College Symphonic Band, led by conductor Teun Fetz, performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette, at the box office or by phone at 505-566-3430.

A craft fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Kirtland Youth Center, 39 County Road 6500 in Kirtland.

The annual Kelly Green Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $1. Call 505-324-0352.

The annual Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble, featuring 5k and 2k runs, will take place at 9 a.m. Nov. 23 in Orchard Park at the corner of Orchard Avenue and East Main Street in downtown Farmington. Registration ranges from $20 to $30. The event includes children's carnival games, face painting, a gobble contest and live music. Call 505-599-1184.

Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity will dedicate its most recently built home at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 on Crouch Mesa. Email habitatsanjuan@gmail for directions.

Dinosaur Discovery Day takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event includes a variety of prehistoric crafts and activities. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1174.

The Farmington Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a screening of "The Sisters Brothers." Tickets are $5 at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

A Stars and Stories moonlight walk through Animas Park will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 beginning at the Riverside Nature Center off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Children should be old enough to understand listening quietly, and no pets are allowed. Participants are advised to dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Call 505-599-1422.

"Holiday Spectacular," a community performance designed to raise funds for a new Kids Kollege scholarship, will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event will feature dance students from credit, noncredit and Encore classes at the college, as well as students from several local studios. Admission is free, but audience members will have the chance to donate to the scholarship fund. Call 505-566-3522.

"Music of the Night … a Musical Adventure," starring John D. Smitherman, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets range from $8 to $18. Call 505-599-1148.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Nov. 26 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The African Drumming Ensemble performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Little Theatre at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette, at the box office or by phone at 505-566-3430.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. 27 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/11/20/weekly-roundup-entertainment-related-events-farmington-area/4203308002/