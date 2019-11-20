CLOSE Scenes from kokanee salmon snagging season at Navajo Lake on Nov, 2019. Farmington Daily Times

San Juan River: The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation increased flows from Navajo Reservoir on Nov. 19 to 600 cubic feet per second. Trout fishing in the quality waters has been good using small dark midge pattern flies and blue-winged olive flies. Downstream, trout fishing has been good on the lower section of the river using Baetis pattern flies. Fishing has also been good using dry flies.

Navajo Lake: Salmon snagging season continues through the end of the year and fishing with snagging hooks has been fair to good near the dam.

Buy Photo Dallas resident Phillip Glass reaches to unhook a small trout caught by Layton Glasson on Aug. 8 near the Texas Hole on the San Juan River. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

Fenton Lake: Albuquerque resident Tony Ea caught an 18-inch rainbow trout on Nov. 16 using worms. Trout fishing has been good using mealworms, earthworms, PowerBait and bead head nymph flies. Anglers are limited to two cutthroat trout a day and five trout total.

Bluewater Lake: Fishing for tiger muskie was fair using crank baits and jerk baits.

Brazos River: Fishing for trout was good using nymph flies and salmon eggs.

Float'N Fish salesman Matt Van Sickle talks about reels used for fly fishing in March 2016 at the store located in the Community of Navajo Dam. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

Chama River: The Chama River was flowing at 1,200 cubic feet per second downstream of El Vado Lake and 1,170 cubic feet per second below Abiquiu Lake. Fishing for trout has been slow downstream of Abiquiu Lake and there were no reports from below El Vado Lake.

Heron Lake: Rio Rancho resident Aliyah Lysette, 9, caught a 30-inch, 9-pound lake trout on Nov. 16 using a silver Kastmaster lure. Fishing for kokanee salmon was good using snagging hooks near the dam.

Jemez Waters: The Jemez River was flowing at 16.7 cubic feet per second on Nov. 18 near the town of Jemez. Brown trout fishing in the upper streams has been using Copper Johns and worms. Fishing for trout below Battleship Rock was good using a variety of baits.

Lake Farmington is pictured on Oct. 25, 2019 in Farmington. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

Stocking Report

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish released 1,078 triploid rainbow trout into Jackson Lake and 1,862 into Lake Farmington on Nov. 12.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish releases fishing reports twice a week on wildlife.state.nm.us.

