CLOSE

The fund distributed $4,270 last year to five residents

Story Highlights The Guardians of the Good fund was established last year to find members of the community who go above and beyond to help others while they face their own adversities.

Michelle Jacquez was surprised with a $1,000 check and a 2012 Ford Fusion from Ziems Ford Corners Inc on Dec. 21.

Nominations are open until Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. and can be made on the Farmington police website at http://fpdnm.org.

Mike Ziems, sales and marketing manager at Ziems Ford Corners, talks to Michelle Jacquez, center, and Sarah Mahattey, left, about Jacquez's 2012 Ford Fusion she was presented with Friday , Dec. 21, 2018, at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Daily Times File Photo)

FARMINGTON — The heads of San Juan County fire and law enforcement agencies are banding together for the second year to recognize county residents who strive to help those in need.

The Guardians of the Good fund was established last year to find members of the community who go above and beyond to help others while they face their own adversities.

Farmington Fire Chief David Burke, along with Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe and wife Janet Hebbe, started the fund with $3,000 and solicited nominations from the community.

With the help of area businesses and donations from the community, five people were awarded $4,270 in funds.

Michelle Jacquez was surprised with a $1,000 check and a 2012 Ford Fusion from Ziems Ford Corners Inc on Dec. 21, 2018.

Michelle totaled her pickup truck when it struck a deer on County Road 5500 while driving her husband John Jacquez to his dialysis treatment in November 2018.

The first year for the fund was a great experience and very rewarding, according to Burke.

"We got to meet some great people from the community," Burke said.

More people are joining Chief Hebbe and Burke to encourage residents across San Juan County to donate funds, along with seeking nominations.

Burke believes adding new people will help spread the message of the fund.

Aztec Police Chief Mike Heal, Bloomfield Police Chief David Karst and Fire Chief John Mohler, along with San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari and Fire Chief Craig Daugherty, are joining the Farmington chiefs to help promote the fund.

Ferrari told The Daily Times he saw how the fund benefited the community and was eager to participate.

Aztec Police Chief Mike Heal, San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe and Farmington Fire Chief David Burke appear in a video promoting The Guardians of the Good Fund. (Photo: Farmington Police Department)

He hopes people across San Juan County nominate, donate or promote the fund.

For Daugherty, he sees a lot of the good people do during the course of his job. He added there are a lot of unsung heroes in the community.

Karst saw Chief Hebbe work on the program during his time with Farmington police before becoming Bloomfield's Police Chief and wanted to help out this year.

He added it takes a special person to be on hard times and give everything they can to help someone.

Nominations are open until Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. and can be made on the Farmington police website at http://fpdnm.org.

The criteria for nominations include being a San Juan County resident, and the nominee must have faced a hardship from a recent life change.

Donations can be made out to San Juan Safe Communities Initiative, memo Guardians of the Good on the check and mail or drop it off at 100 W. Broadway Ave. in Farmington.

Any questions can be directed to Nicole Brown at nbrown@fmtn.org or 505-566-2344.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

More: Woman receives vehicle as part of fund for people in need

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/11/18/second-year-guardians-good-fund-county-fire-police-chiefs-fundraiser/4229560002/