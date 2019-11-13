CLOSE

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

A WW meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 8:30 a.m. Call 505-990-7556.

The Discovering Local Artists open house will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Casa Blanca Inn & Suites, 505 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The event features the work of several artists in various media. Admission is free. Call 505-327-6503.

The Voice of Navajo Poets, featuring Venaya Yazzie, Tina Deschenie and Esther Belin, will be presented at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 in the library on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3321.

Trivia Night returns at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 to the Farmington Public Library, 200 W. Arrington St. Prizes will be awarded to winners. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

Auditions for productions of the comedy "GOD HELP US!" starring Ed Asner, the musical "Heroine's Song starring Anne Runolfsson and Tess Adams, and the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company's "Disaster!" will be held by appointment Nov. 15-16 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Auditions are for paid and unpaid parts. Those wishing to audition should call 505-599-1150 to schedule a time.

The San Juan College Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Henderson Fine Arts Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors. Call 505-566-3430.

The Blue Note Records 80th anniversary tour with Kandace Springs, James Francies and the James Carter Organ Trio comes to the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Tickets are $20 and $28 at fmtn.org/CivicCenter or 505-599-1148.

"Seminar," a comedy by Pulitzer Prize nominee Theresa Rebeck, will be presented by the San Juan College Theatre Department at 8 p.m. Nov. 15-16 in the Little Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students and seniors at the box office or at 505-566-3430.

An adoption fundraiser will be held Nov. 16 for local couple Kurt and Melissa Neil through the organization Both Hands. Volunteers will be performing maintenance work on the home of a local widow and raising money to offset the Neils' costs of adopting a child. To donate online, visit BothHands.org/Neil-607. Call 505-793-1300 for more information.

The Turkey Trot Trap Shot Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at the San Juan Wildlife Federation, 5652 U.S. Highway 64 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Registration is $70 for individuals and $350 for teams. Proceeds benefit the Farmington High School business trades program. Call 505-327-9891.

The annual craft fair presented by the St. Mary's Parish Youth Group will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 in the parish hall, 325 N. Church St. in Bloomfield. Admission is free. Call 505-215-0862.

Author Nancy Bo Flood will be signing copies of her book Nov. 16 at Amy's Bookcase in Farmington. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Jonathan Nelson and Nancy Bo Flood will be discussing and signing copies of their books from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at Amy's Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-327-4647.

The Veterans Benefit Ball will be presented at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 by the San Juan College Veterans Center in the 9000 rooms of the Henderson Fine Arts Center. The event includes dinner, dancing and speakers. Attire for the event is formal, and guests must be 18 years or older. Tickets may be purchased at the veterans center, and proceeds will support the San Juan College Veteran Alliance Club. Call 505-566-3970.

The Two Hearts Wedding Expo takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event features dozens of exhibitors. Admission is $5 for adults, free for children. Call 970-375-4511.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 9 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A public outreach meeting on the treating of produced water for use outside the oil and gas industry will be presented by the New Mexico Environment Department at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Little Theater on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington.

A WW meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with weigh-in starting at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-990-7556.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/11/13/weekly-roundup-entertainment-related-events-farmington-area/2577988001/