San Juan River: The San Juan River has had low flows following the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation decreasing water released from Navajo Reservoir on Oct. 29. The flows were lowered from 500 cubic feet per second to 300 cubic feet per second. The bureau plans to raise the flows back to 500 cubic feet per second on Nov. 14. Quality waters trout fishing has been very good using midge patter flies and Blue Winged Olives while fishing for trout in the lower section of the river has been good using the Baetis fly patterns. Dry fly fishing has also been good.

Navajo Lake: Kokanee salmon snagging has remained good near the dam. Salmon snagging season continues through the end of the year.

Albuquerque Area Drains: Jalen Gallegos caught a 24-inch, 7-pound carp using night crawlers.

Fenton Lake: Santa Fe resident Prescott Scargall, 10, caught a 20-inch rainbow trout on Nov. 9 while fishing with his dad, Greg, while trolling a gold spoon. Rio Rancho residents Hugo and Bryan Melchor caught and released two 15-inch Rio Grande cutthroat trout on Nov. 1 using red zebra midge flies. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish limits the number of cutthroat trout permitted for harvesting to two trout each day within the regular five fish limit. Trout fishing has been good using gold spoons, meal worms, red zebra midge flies, leach pattern flies, mop flies and bead head nymph flies.

Chama River: The Chama River was flowing at 945 cubic feet per second downstream of El Vado Lake and 925 cubic feet per second below Abiquiu Lake on Nov. 11. Trout fishing downstream of El Vado Lake was good using Panther Martin spinners, bead head nymph pattern flies, night crawlers and PowerBait. Below Abiquiu Lake, fishing for trout was fair using egg pattern flies, bead head nymphs, Woolly Buggers and yellow steamers.

Cochiti Lake: Fishing for catfish was good using cutbait in 14-feet of water.

Heron Lake: Fishing for kokanee salmon was fair to good using snagging hooks near the dam.

Stocking report

More than 500 triploid rainbow trout were released Nov. 5 into Tiger Pond in Aztec and more than 100 were released that same day into the pond at Riverside Park in Aztec.

