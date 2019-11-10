CLOSE

Crews have been working to extend the end of a runway at the Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington. (Photo: Courtesy of City of Farmington)

FARMINGTON — The Farmington City Council will hear an update about upgrades taking place at the Four Corners Regional Airport.

Construction started in September to enhance the runway, including work such as extending safety areas and fog sealing.

Airport Manager Mike Lewis will give the report and will talk about potential jet airline service at the airport.

The consent agenda includes approving a purchase agreement between the city and Neck LLC for approximately 80 acres near Lake Farmington.

The city would use the area as open space and for educational and recreational purposes.

Another item calls for approving a pavement resurfacing project for San Juan Boulevard and to accept funding from the local government road fund under the New Mexico Department of Transportation for the work.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

Lake Farmington is pictured on Oct. 25, 2019 in Farmington. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

Aztec to consider 2020 ballot question proposal

The Aztec City Commission will consider a resolution to approve placing a question to voters about selling alcohol on Sundays in Aztec.

If approved, the question would appear on the ballot during the March 3, 2020 election.

The resolution states that interest among Aztec residents has grown to allow alcohol sales on Sundays from licensed establishments.

Another item on the agenda is approving an agreement between the city and Tantalus Systems Inc. for an advanced metering system that would allow the city to read electric and water meters from the office.

The new system would also eliminate the need to visit meters for readings and allow the billing office to show customers their current meter rate in real time.

The commission will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

Councils, commissions and school boards to meet

• The Bloomfield City Council will discuss the implementation of the Energy Transition Act when it meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

• The Kirtland Town Council will meet at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500. A topic on the agenda includes a resolution to support the unborn

• The San Juan County Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at San Juan County administration building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

• The San Juan Water Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at the San Juan Water Commission Office Building, 7450 E. Main St. in Farmington.

• The Aztec Municipal School Board will have a work session at 5:30 p.m. and a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., both on Nov. 14 at the District Central Office Building, 1118 W. Aztec Blvd.

• The Bloomfield School District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Bloomfield Administration Building, 325 N. Bergin Lane.

• The Central Consolidated School District Board will have a special meeting at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Kirtland Board Room in Kirtland. The board will have a work session at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Shiprock Board Room in Shiprock.

• The Farmington Municipal School Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 14 at 3401 E. 30th St., Suite A in Farmington.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

