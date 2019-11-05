CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Voters in the Central Consolidated School District determined three seats on the school board tonight.

In the race for position 2, Shiprock resident Gary Montoya won over Jonnye Begay, Hoskie Benally Jr., Sharon Clahchischilliage and Rose Nofchissey.

Montoya received 271 votes, followed by Benally with 220 votes, Clahchischilliage with 127 votes, Begay with 77 votes and Nofchissey with 71 votes, according to unofficial election results from the San Juan County Clerk's Office.

When reached by telephone tonight, Montoya said he campaigned door to door and listened to voters' concerns about the school district.

He said the effort contributed to his win.

"Thank you to all the people who have entrusted me," Montoya said adding that he understands that voters want stability in the district, including finding individuals who will be committed to the communities.

This is the first time Montoya has been elected to office and he looks forward to improving CCSD to better serve students, that includes changing how Impact Aid is distributed to the district.

"It's about these kids and their education," Montoya said.

Jones retains position 3 seat

Charlie Jones Jr. will continue his service as the representative for position 3 on the school board.

Jones collected 151 votes, followed by Cheryl George with 139 votes, Matthew Tso with 129 votes and Jonathan Tso with 72 votes, according to the unofficial results.

Jones could not be reached for comment tonight.

He previously told The Daily Times that he was surprised that other candidates filed for the race, after running unopposed for more than four years.

He is currently the school board president and had served as president for the Tsé Daa K'aan Chapter.

Haskie tops position 5 race

Sanostee resident Suzette Haskie carried the election for the position 5 seat.

The unofficial results show that she received 521 votes while Kerby Johnson received 311 votes.

She maintained the lead throughout the evening as results were collected from precincts.

"I'm very thankful and honored to be selected," Haskie said adding that she will do her best to serve students and the communities within CCSD.

With more than 800 ballots cast between her and Johnson, Haskie said she was proud of the turnout.

"I'm grateful our communities came out and support us," she said.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

