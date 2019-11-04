CLOSE The November election will include school board and mill elections. Here's a look at where to vote. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — Polls will close at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 for school board, college board and San Juan Soil and Water Conservation District elections.

Registered voters can cast ballots at convenience centers located throughout the county.

“Voting is an essential civic duty,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a press release announcing her plans to vote on Nov. 5. “I want to encourage all New Mexicans to get out and cast their ballots and make their voices heard on Tuesday.”

San Juan County residents will choose school and college board members as well as supervisors for the soil and water conservation district’s board.

People who live in the Aztec and Bloomfield school district boundaries can also vote for or against extensions of existing mill levies. A mill impacts property tax and is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value. Aztec is asking for a continuation of a 1.886 mill levy and Bloomfield is asking for continuation of a 2-mill levy.

Early voting and absentee voting in October led to more than 2,000 ballots being cast. There were 1,907 ballots cast early in October and 468 absentee ballots, according to numbers released Oct. 31 by the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office. Ballots were also cast on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

