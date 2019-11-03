CLOSE

Winner will be announced day before Thanksgiving

Story Highlights Visit robbinshvaconline.com/wecare to nominate yourself or someone for the program.

Owner Michelle Robbins estimated the value of the furnace at $5,000.

People who live in rental, business or multifamily dwellings are not eligible.

Buy Photo Michelle Robbins of Robbins Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. displays a furnace like the one the company will be donating to a local family in the firm's warehouse in Farmington on Oct. 31, 2019. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — With the start of winter still more than a month and a half away, and temperatures already having reached the frigid point, it's shaping up to be a challenging time for local residents with inadequate home-heating equipment.

But a Farmington business is hoping to make the season more comfortable for one local family in that position by donating a furnace.

Robbins Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 1001 Farmington Ave., will give away a new Coleman furnace to someone living in a single-family home that they own. The deal includes installation, a 10-year parts and labor warranty, and two routine maintenance visits during the first year. People who live in rental, business or multifamily dwellings are not eligible.

Crime: Shiprock resident pleads guilty to stabbing man to death in January

Owner Michelle Robbins estimated the value of the furnace at $5,000.

"Part of our company's values statement is to contribute to charitable efforts," she said, describing what prompted the firm to develop the program.

Robbins said Lance Sundquist, one of the company's service technicians, brought the idea for the giveaway to her after a company he previously worked for had done the same thing. She said Robbins officials quickly agreed to the proposal.

"We just ran with it," she said. "We said, 'Let's do it.'"

Nominations for the giveaway will be accepted through Nov. 21 via the company's website at robbinshvaconline.com/wecare. Robbins said people can nominate themselves, a family member or a friend. They will need to fill out a short form on the site, provide contact information and fill out a comments section outlining why they believe their nominee is deserving of the furnace.

“We'll try to find a nominee who will benefit from this the most. Where can we do the most good?” Owner Michelle Robbins

"It should be a really easy process for everybody," she said.

Once the nomination period closes, Robbins said a committee of six members of the company's leadership team will conduct online visits to explore the nominees further. One of the main purposes of those visits, she said, is to make sure the company can conduct a successful installation of the equipment. She said the specific model of furnace that will be donated depends on the specifics of the winning structure.

She said financial need is likely to play a sizable role in deliberations among committee members.

Business: Environmentalist joins Enchant Energy's efforts to keep San Juan Generating Station open

"We'll try to find a nominee who will benefit from this the most," she said. "Where can we do the most good?"

The winner will be announced on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, and will receive a written voucher from the company outlining everything they have won. Robbins said the installation of the equipment will have to be scheduled around the schedule of the winner and the company, but she said it would be done as quickly as possible.

With the giveaway program in its first year, Robbins said she is unsure about what kind of response to expect.

"We're hoping to have a few nominees," she said. "But we're really just looking to have a wonderful holiday season for all."

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/11/03/robbins-heating-and-air-farmington-new-mexico/4116940002/