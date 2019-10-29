CLOSE

Pianist Inna Faliks performs as the guest artist with the San Juan Symphony during a Nov. 3 concert on the San Juan College campus in Farmington. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

A Halloween lunch will be offered at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 31 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Live music will be provided by Otis and the Rhythm, and costumes are encouraged. Lunch is $6 for those 59 and younger and a $3 suggested donation for those 60 and older. Call 505-599-1380.

Boo-Palooza, a community Halloween celebration, takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 in downtown Farmington. The event includes trick-or-treating, a costume contest, games, dancing and a live DJ. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1197.

The annual Fall Festival and Trunk for Treats will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Cross Roads Community Church, 2400 N. Butler Ave. in Farmington. Call 505-325-2600.

The second annual Monster Mash Halloween dance will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event includes a DJ, a dance contest, a costume contest and a cash bar. Admission is $5. Call 505-599-1148.

Halloween Movie Madness takes place at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 on the big screen at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with a free screening of the 1990s horror classic "Scream." Concessions will be available. Call 505-566-1200.

A Halloween costume party takes place at 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is free. Call 505-566-1200.

The Atomic Teen Science Café series presented by the E3 Children's Museum & Science Center takes place at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Teens interested in science can interact with scientists in an informal setting, and dinner is included. Free. Call 505-599-1425.

The AstroFriday series continues Nov. 1 at the Planetarium at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. showings of the program "Field Trip to the Moon." Admission is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after the program has begun. A free, public stargaze with telescopes will follow in the courtyard. Call 505-566-3361.

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Todd Johnson and Kate Brindle. Cover is $10. Call 505-566-1205.

A Sunrise Walk through Animas Park is planned at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Riverside Nature Center off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Coffee and hot chocolate will be available. Participants are urged to dress warmly and bring binoculars. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Customer Appreciation Day takes place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Navajo Agricultural Products Industry Region 2 scales 6 miles south of Farmington on N.M. Highway 371 and 6 miles west on Navajo Route 3003. The event includes a free potato bar, live music by Fenders II, games, reduced prices on some products and drawings for livestock. Call 505-566-2600.

The Bonnie Dallas Senior Center Holiday Craft Fair takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1380 or visit fmtn.org/BDSC.

The Christmas Craft Fair takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Call 505-599-1184 or visit fmtn.og/Recreation.

The seventh annual craft fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the San Juan Center for Independence, 1204 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-566-5840.

A craft fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at McKinley Elementary School, 1201 N. Butler Ave. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8607.

The Fall Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Tibbetts Middle School, 3500 Twin Peaks Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8613.

The Tiger Paws Dance Team Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at Aztec High School, 500 E. Chaco St. Admission is free. Call 505-419-0492.

The ninth annual Roadrunner 4-H Holiday Craft Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the McGee Park Convention Center, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is free. Call 970-764-7036.

The Friends of the Bloomfield Pool will present a Navajo taco sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Bishop Square at the corner of U.S. highways 550 and 64.

The 17th annual Crouch Mesa art sale and studio tour will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 and noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 with the work of 14 artists being featured at studios at 1400 Williams Drive and 30 County Road 3773. Admission is free. Postcards with maps are available at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park and the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery. They also can be requested by emailing FMNartTour@hotmail.com.

The fourth annual Posole Cook-Off takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at Salmon Park, 301 N. Fifth St. in Bloomfield. The event includes posole to sample, kids activities, vendors and a fire safety trailer. Admission is $5 with proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomfield. Call 505-632-0123.

The San Juan Symphony continues its "Drama and Destiny" season with a performance of material by Mozart and Tchaikovsky at 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Pianist Inna Faliks serves as the guest artist. Call 505-566-3430 for ticket information or visit sanjuansymphony.org.

Travis Wade leads a workshop on sci-fi writing at 4 p.m. Nov. 4 in Room 7226 of the Information Technology Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, as part of the One Book, One Community series of events. Participation is free. Call 505-566-3476.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Admission is free. Visit sanjuanjazzsociety.com.

