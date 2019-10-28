CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Property tax bills will be mailed out to residents throughout San Juan County late this year due to the mill levy questions on two school districts’ ballots for the Nov. 5 election.

San Juan County issued a press release on Oct. 28 stating that the elections could affect taxes, which means tax bills will not be mailed out until the election results are in. The bills should be postmarked by Dec. 3, 2019 and payments for the first half of 2019 or complete payments will be due by Dec. 10. If payments are received after Jan. 10, they will be considered delinquent.

The second-half payments will be due by April 10 and must be postmarked by May 10 or they will be considered delinquent, according to the press release.

Property owners that plan to deduct the interest on their 2019 income tax return must pay the bill by Dec. 31.

More information is available by calling the San Juan County Treasurer’s Office at 505-334-9421 or online at sjcounty.net.

