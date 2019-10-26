CLOSE

Buy Photo Steam comes from one of the four units at the San Juan Generating Station. The emissions from the power plant are monitored with equipment placed on each unit. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Energy Transition Act Advisory Committee will have its first meeting on Oct. 29 in room 7123 at the Information Technology Center at San Juan College.

The committee was created after the Energy Transition Act became law earlier this year. Its purpose is to develop plans for new state funds intended to assist impacted communities, the Navajo Nation and workers. These new state funds will consist of money Public Service Company of New Mexico will provide to three state departments after the sale of low-interest bonds. The sale of those bonds must first be approved by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.

More: Environmentalists celebrate passage of Energy Transition Act

The agenda includes an update on PNM's current status, including decommissioning and restoration at the San Juan Generating Station as well as severance and training for workers and replacement power.

Buy Photo A sign is seen on an outside wall of the San Juan Generating Station. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The committee will also hear about the economic impacts closing the San Juan Generating Station will have on the community as well as the strategy for the Four Corners region, which is impacted by closures of coal-fired power plants.

The agenda also includes several presentations about efforts to diversify the economy, including film production, petrochemical plants, railroads, a data center and outdoor recreation.

The meeting starts at 8 a.m. and public input will be accepted from 1:20 to 4 p.m.

Economic and Rural Development Committee comes to Farmington

The New Mexico Legislature’s Economic and Rural Development Committee will have a three-day meeting starting Oct. 28 in the SUNS room at San Juan College.

One of the topics on the first day will be liquor licensing, including some of the challenges entrepreneurs face while trying to start a brewery or distillery.

The second day’s agenda includes various energy-related topics. The meeting will kick off on Oct. 29 with discussion of the opportunities and challenges for accessing residential solar energy.

Mike Eisenfeld shows his solar panels, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at his home in Farmington. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

Other topics include challenges small oil and gas businesses face, hydraulic fracturing, venting and flaring of natural gas, carbon capture technology and electric vehicles.

The final day of the meeting will start with an update about the Energy Transition Committee, which will meet the previous day. The agenda for Oct. 30 also includes rural airports and the economic impact of Diné College.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 and recess at 4:45 p.m. that day. The committee will also meet from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Oct. 30.

Bloomfield to discuss possible new reservoir, municipal elections

The Bloomfield City Council may approve a contract with engineering firm Geomat Inc. to investigate a potential site for a new city reservoir. It will also begin the process for having its municipal elections in March. Two city council positions will be up for election in March. Those positions are currently held by Matt Pennington and Sam Mohler, who was appointed to the council earlier this year after Curtis Lynch stepped down.

The Bloomfield City Council meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

CCSD board will have closed meeting

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education will have a special meeting at 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Kirtland Board Room. The only agenda item is a closed session. The purpose of the closed session is to discuss the interim superintendent's contract, as well as discussion of two grievances that have been filed. One grievance is from Ojo Amarillo Elementary School and the other is from Kirtland Middle School. The agenda will also allow for the board to take action on the topics discussed in closed session.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/10/26/committee-formed-plan-transition-away-coal-meets-tuesday/4088566002/