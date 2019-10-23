CLOSE

The Zia Chicks perform this weekend at the San Juan County's Got Talent Show at San Juan College. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The Downtown Makers Market takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors of various local products, including produce, jams and jellies, leather goods, baked goods and repurposed items. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

A free workshop to explain the Taxpayer Bill of Rights and how the new Four Corners Low Income Tax Clinic can help those who have a dispute with the Internal Revenue Service will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. A Spanish language interpreter will be available. Call 505-566-3437.

A new golfer boot camp for adults will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Riverview Golf Course, 64 County Road 6520 in Kirtland. The class encompasses everything a beginning golfer needs to know. The fee is $65. Call 505-334-4291.

The annual Frybread Cookoff takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 in the south parking lot at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Registration is required. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1272.

Jack Loeffler, a writer, aural historian, radio producer and sound collage artist, will deliver a Chautauqua presentation on "Thinking Like a Watershed" at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3430.

The Battle in the Badlands run/ride will take place from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Oct. 26 at Pinon Mesa, 3801 La Plata Highway. The event includes a 34-mile ultramarathon, a 17-mile run, a 4-mile run, a kids' 1-mile run, a 17-mile MTB race and a 4-mile fat tire mountain bike race. Competitors are urged to dress in costumes. Registration ranges from $5 to $50. Call 505-326-7874.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features locally grown food, hand-made crafts and live entertainment. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

A free drive-thru flu shot clinic will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26 in the parking lot outside the San Juan Regional Medical Center at the corner of Maple Street and Schwartz Avenue in Farmington. Vaccinations are provided on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone age 18 or older until supplies run out, and no appointment is necessary. Call 505-609-2000.

A fall craft and vendor fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the ACTS Christian Academy, 2600 Sullivan Ave. in Farmington. Admission is $1. Call 505-326-5149.

A book signing for Roberta Summers, author of "Fatal Winds," will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Amy's Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. The author will be on hand to discuss and sign copies of her book. Call 505-327-4647.

The San Juan College Halloween Carnival takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at the San Juan College Health and Human Performance Gym on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event includes a costume contest, games and activities, and a haunted house. Carnival admission is free, but there is a charge for most games and activities. Call 505-566-3403.

Artist in residence Jason Garcia, a Santa Clara Pueblo-based illustrator, printmaker, ceramicist and storyteller, will deliver a presentation on his work at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Visitor Center at Chaco Culture National Historic Park, west of Nageezi off U.S. Highway 550. Admission is free with paid park admission. Call 505-786-7014.

The Munchkin Masquerade Carnival will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The event includes pumpkins, games, prizes and a costume contest. Admission is $1. Call 505-599-1184.

A Halloween carnival takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Bloomfield Boys & Girls Clubs, 701 S. Second St. in Bloomfield. The event includes games, activities, a cake walk, a costume contest, a science lab, a fire safety trailer and concessions. Admission is $1. Call 505-632-0123.

The sixth annual San Juan County's Got Talent Show will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event raises funds for San Juan County Partnership programs and features music by the Zia Chicks. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12. Call 505-566-5867.

The Showcase on Dustin concert series continues at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the First Presbyterian Church, 865 N. Dustin Ave., will a performance by the Jeff Solon Big Band. The event benefits the Tres Rios chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Tickets are $20. Call 505-327-5231.

A Stars and Stories Walk through Animas and Berg Parks will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Riverside Nature Center off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free, but visitors are advised to dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Children should be old enough to understand walking quietly, and no pets are allowed. Call 505-599-1422.

Carnevil's Demented Circus takes place from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 26 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The event is a fundraiser for the San Juan County Special Olympics. Admission is $10 for those 16 and older and $5 for anyone 15 or younger. Call 505-566-1200.

The Creatures from the Edge Costume Contest takes place at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2732 Navajo Route 36 in Farmington. Cash prizes will be awarded, and a live DJ will be on hand. No cover. Call 505-960-7000.

The Reel Readers series continues at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening and discussion of the 1974 film "The Amityville Horror" starring James Brolin and Margot Kidder. Visitors are encouraged to bring a take-out dinner and read the book beforehand. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1174.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A free flu shot clinic will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Aztec Senior Center, 101 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Vaccinations are provided on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone age 18 or older until supplies run out, and no appointment is necessary. Call 505-609-2000.

The Halloween Booouldering Competition will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the climbing wall in the Health and Human Performance Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event is open to children, teens and adults. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. Participants younger than 18 need to have a release of liability form signed by a parent or guardian. The entry fee is $5. Call 505-566-3487.

A dinosaur exhibition will be unveiled by the San Juan College School of Energy at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Sherman Dugan Museum of Geology at 5301 College Blvd. The event includes a Halloween costume contest, face painting, games and candy. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3522.

The Reel Readers series continues at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening and discussion of the 2005 remake of "The Amityville Horror" starring Ryan Reynolds and Melissa George. Visitors are encouraged to bring a take-out dinner and read the book beforehand. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1174.

A new business tax workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the San Juan College Quality Center for Business, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Registration is $15. Call 505-566-3528.

A trunk or treat celebration will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the San Juan Center for Independence, 1204 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-566-5827.

