FARMINGTON — Aztec Municipal School District’s Board of Education will likely have Laci Phillips representing Position 4.

Phillips is the sole candidate seeking the Position 4 seat. She has been active in her children’s education at Aztec schools and wants to take that involvement to the next level.

Phillips was born and raised in Aztec and has lived there most of her life. She graduated Aztec High School and her children attended school in Aztec. She has served in various booster clubs and volunteered in the school district for about nine years.

"I do feel like it's time for me to be more a part of the solution," Phillips said during a candidate forum. "I have a tendency to pick out things that need to be fixed, so it's probably high time that I jump in and try to fix them."

She said the district's biggest needs are money and increased community awareness.

"Obviously our district, our schools need money," she said. "Our state needs money."

Phillips said there is a communication gap between the school district and the community that also needs to be addressed.

"Our parents, our community, our kids don't understand why things are the way they are, why we don't have the money, why we don't have the funding, why families are moving out of our district and our numbers are getting lower," she said.

