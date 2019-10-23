CLOSE

FARMINGTON — While the Aztec Municipal School District Board of Education position 5 race initially had two candidates, incumbent Roger Collins is now running unopposed.

His opponent, Linda Reynolds, said she has withdrawn from the race. However, her name will still appear on the ballot because she did not withdraw in time for it to be removed.

That means Collins will likely win another term on the school board, where he currently serves as president. He is in his fourth term.

"When I first got on it, I said I lost a bet and I'm paying off a debt," he said jokingly during a candidate forum. "But in a sense I am paying off a debt because this community's been very good to me."

He said serving on the school board allows him to see the inter-workings of the district, including the teachers who are working hard to educate children.

Collins said his wife is a teacher and his son graduated Aztec High School, where his daughter is currently a junior.

"This is my service back to the community," Collins said.

Collins said funding is one of the biggest needs the school district has right now, including the 1.886 mill levy that is on the ballot for approval.

