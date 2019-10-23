CLOSE The November election will include school board and mill elections. Here's a look at where to vote. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — School board, college board and San Juan Soil and Water Conservation District elections will be Nov. 5. Polls will close at 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming elections.

Early voting

Early voting is currently ongoing at Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, Bloomfield Multi-cultural Center, Shiprock Fire Station and Newcomb Fire Station as well as the San Juan County Clerk’s Office. Early voting hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays or 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays at the clerk’s office.

Early voting ends at 6 p.m. Nov. 2.

Sample ballots that show what positions you are eligible to vote for are available online at sjcclerk.net and election results will also be posted on the website the evening of Nov. 5.

Farmington Museum at Gateway Park is one of the various places people can cast ballots during the Nov. 5 election. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

Where to vote

Aztec Masonic Lodge – 1020 NE Aztec Blvd.

– 1020 NE Aztec Blvd. Cedar Hill Fire Station – 4 Road 2343

– 4 Road 2343 San Juan County Fire Operations Center – 209 S. Oliver Dr. in Aztec

– 209 S. Oliver Dr. in Aztec Blanco Fire Station – 7372 U.S. Highway 64

– 7372 U.S. Highway 64 Bloomfield City Hall – 915 N. First St.

– 915 N. First St. Bloomfield Multi-Cultural Center – 333 S. First St.

– 333 S. First St. Farmington City Hall – 800 Municipal Dr.

– 800 Municipal Dr. Farmington Civic Center – 200 W. Arrington St.

– 200 W. Arrington St. Farmington Museum at Gateway Park – 3041 E. Main St.

– 3041 E. Main St. Farmington Public Library – 2101 Farmington Ave.

– 2101 Farmington Ave. McGee Park – 41 Road 5568

– 41 Road 5568 Piñon Hills Community Church – 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington

– 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington Piñon Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church – 5001 Foothills Dr. in Farmington

– 5001 Foothills Dr. in Farmington Sycamore Park Community Center – 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington

– 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington Flora Vista Fire Station - 2 Road 3275

- 2 Road 3275 Brooks/Isham Performing Arts Center – 583 Road 6100 in Kirtland

– 583 Road 6100 in Kirtland Kirtland Youth Association – 39 Road 6500 Kirtland

– 39 Road 6500 Kirtland La Plata Community Center – 1438 NM Highway 170

– 1438 NM Highway 170 Central Consolidated Schools Business Office – South of U.S. Highway 64 (Old Shiprock High A-Gym)

– South of U.S. Highway 64 (Old Shiprock High A-Gym) Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center – U.S. Highway 64 west of Shiprock High School

– U.S. Highway 64 west of Shiprock High School Beclabito Chapter Facilities – Road 9064, west of Shiprock on U.S. Highway 64

– Road 9064, west of Shiprock on U.S. Highway 64 Crystal Chapter Facilities – 1/3 Mile north on Navajo Route 12 from the junction with Navajo Route 134

– 1/3 Mile north on Navajo Route 12 from the junction with Navajo Route 134 Gadii’ahi Chapter Facilities – 11 miles northwest of Shiprock on Road 9100

– 11 miles northwest of Shiprock on Road 9100 Huerfano Chapter Facilities – 536 Road 7150

– 536 Road 7150 Lake Valley School – NM Highway 371 on Road 7750

– NM Highway 371 on Road 7750 Nageezi Chapter Facilities – 11553 NM Highway 550

– 11553 NM Highway 550 Naschitti Chapter Facilities – Mile Marker 42 on U. S. Highway 491

– Mile Marker 42 on U. S. Highway 491 Nenahnezad Chapter Facilities – Between Road 6675 and N36 Fruitland

– Between Road 6675 and N36 Fruitland Newcomb Fire Station – Mile Marker 56.5 on U.S. Highway 491

– Mile Marker 56.5 on U.S. Highway 491 Sheep Springs Chapter Facilities – A quarter mile west of Sheep Springs Store

– A quarter mile west of Sheep Springs Store Tiis Tsoh Sikaad (Burnham) Chapter Facilities – 12 miles east of U.S. Highway 491 on Navajo Route 5 and half a mile south on Navajo Route 5080

– 12 miles east of U.S. Highway 491 on Navajo Route 5 and half a mile south on Navajo Route 5080 Tse alnaozt’I’l (Sanostee) Chapter Facilities – 9 miles west of U. S. Highway 491 on Indian Service Route 34

– 9 miles west of U. S. Highway 491 on Indian Service Route 34 Two Grey Hills Chapter Facilities – Three miles south of the junction of Navajo Route 19 and Navajo Route 5000

San Juan County sample ballot

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/10/23/san-juan-county-election-2019-early-voting-locations/4002528002/