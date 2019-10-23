CLOSE VIDEO: Fishing the San Juan River Quality Waters Wochit, Wochit

San Juan River: Farmington resident Luke Tanner caught a 23-inch rainbow trout on Oct. 18 below Navajo Dam using a brown Yong Special fly. The stream flow on Monday morning was 506 cubic feet per second. Trout fishing in the quality waters was good using nymphs, dry flies, streamers, red and cream larva fly patterns, mono midge pupa patterns and crystal flash midge emergers. Anglers farther down stream and into the bait waters had good trout fishing using Baetis nymphs, Parachute Adams, Blue Winged Olives, worms and spinners.

Buy Photo The Quality Waters section of the San Juan River is one of the more popular trout fishing destinations in New Mexico, attracting anglers from all over. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

Navajo Lake: The only species reported this week from Navajo Lake was kokanee salmon. The salmon snagging season is open through the end of the year and fishing using snagging hooks has been good near the dam.

Fenton Lake: 17-year-old Los Lunas resident Santiago Ramirez caught a 20-inch rainbow trout on Oct. 20 using a Thomas Cyclone spoon and Santa Fe resident Edward Vigil of Santa Fe caught a 19-inch rainbow trout on Oct. 16 using corn. Earlier in the week, Rio Rancho resident Debbie Duran of Rio Rancho caught a 19.5-inch rainbow trout on Oct. 12 using a nightcrawler with a bobber. Trout fishing was good using spoons, nightcrawlers and garlic-flavored PowerBait.

Eagle Nest Lake: Albuquerque-resident Celia Ea of Albuquerque caught a 21.5-inch rainbow trout on Oct. 12 using worms.

Bluewater Lake: Grants resident Ann Chavez caught a 35-inch tiger muskie on Oct. 11 using a short crankbait. There was fair fishing for tiger muskies using swimbaits, Rapalas and spinnerbaits.

Rio Grande: Santa Fe resident Ken Resnick caught and released a 21-inch rainbow trout and a 16-inch brown trout on Oct. 13 near Pilar using a fly rod and nymphs. The next day, Alamogordo resident Adam Walker caught a 16-inch brown trout north of Santa Fe using a size 18 Firehead Hare’s Ear. Stream flow Monday morning was 387 cubic feet per second at the Taos Junction Bridge. Trout fishing was good using Panther Martin spinners, streamers, crane fly larva, Blue Winged Olives and pheasant tail nymph flies.

Brazos River: Trout fishing was good using pheasant tail nymph flies, Panther Martin spinners and salmon eggs.

Canjilon Lakes: Trout fishing was fair to good using flies and PowerBait.

Chama River: The river was flowing at 554 cubic feet per second Monday morning below El Vado and 602 cubic feet per second downstream of Abiquiu. Trout fishing downstream from El Vado Lake was good using leach pattern flies, tungsten bead head green scud flies, peacock nymph flies, salmon eggs, Panther Martin spinners, nightcrawlers and PowerBait.

Jemez Waters: The Jemez River was flowing at 12.3 cubic feet per second Monday morning near Jemez. Trout fishing was fair to good using salmon eggs, nymph flies and wax worms.

Laguna del Campo: Trout fishing was fair to good using nightcrawlers and PowerBait.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish releases fishing reports twice a week on wildlife.state.nm.us.

