CLOSE

Buy Photo The Mr. Potato Head trophy sits on a table, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in ECHO Food Bank in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The City of Aztec is attempting to defend its trophy for donating the most non-perishable food items to ECHO Food Bank for the seventh consecutive year.

Each year the various municipalities, as well as San Juan County, compete to see which of them can collect the most food for the food bank. This is measured in pounds of food per employee. It began about a decade ago as an internal challenge at San Juan County. Since then, the event has grown to the second-largest annual food drive for ECHO, according to a press release from San Juan County.

The winning entity receives a Mr. Potato Head Trophy.

Since 2009, the competition has led to 73 tons of food being donated to the food bank, including nearly six tons of food last year, the press release states.

Buy Photo Food barrels are moved into ECHO Food Bank Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

There are collection points throughout San Juan County, typically found in municipal buildings. Residents can donate food to help their favorite municipality, or San Juan County, win the trophy. Participating municipalities include Farmington, Aztec, Kirtland and Bloomfield.

The barrels of food will be picked up on Nov. 14 and taken to the ECHO Food Bank, 401 S. Commercial Ave., where they will be weighted at 11:30 a.m.

Some of the items needed include peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit, cereal, cereal bars, pudding cups and holiday meal items.

More information about items needed can be found at EchoInc.org.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/10/22/san-juan-county-municipalities-compete-annual-food-drive/4065404002/