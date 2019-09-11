CLOSE

The traditional Irish instrumental group Lunasa performs this weekend at San Juan College. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

The Four Corners Film Festival continues through Sept. 14 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event features film screenings, workshops, panels and parties. Visit filmfourcorners.com for ticket information.

The Downtown Makers Market takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors of various local products, including produce, jams and jellies, leather goods, baked goods and repurposed items. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a "Downton Abbey" theme. Participants are encouraged to form teams. Prizes will be awarded to winners. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

The Tres Rios chapter of Habitat for Humanity will present a prime rib dinner fundraiser at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Sunray Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The event features live music, a silent auction, a cash bar and dinner. Tickets are $30 at the Farmington Habitat Store, 1915 E. Murray Drive. Call 970-903-5505.

Family bingo and pizza night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The event includes dinner. Admission is $5, and registration is available at fmtn.org/WebTrac under the Cultural & Special Events header. Call 505-599-1184.

The traditional Irish instrumental group Lúnasa performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for students, $15 for seniors, and $12 for children 12 and younger at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette or 505-566-3430.

The film "Freedom and Impeachment: The Courage of Edmund G. Ross" will be shown at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3430.

The Mother Universe Runway Show takes place at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., as part of the Four Corners Film Festival. The event focuses on fashion, music and film, with special appearances by Vivicia Fox and Poppin John. Visit filmfourcorners.com.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 and 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features locally grown food, hand-made crafts and live entertainment. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's begins at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. There is no fee, but registration is highly encouraged at 800-272-3900.

Brunch at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at the center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The cost is $5, $3 for those age 60 or older. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-599-1380.

The Old Spanish Trail Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. The event features demonstrators in period clothing outfitting local burros with traditional pack saddle systems used on the Old Spanish Trail from 1829 to 1848. There also will be hands-on experiences and other displays. Admission is free. Call 505-334-6174.

National Gymnastics Day will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Farmington Gymnastics Academy, 280 Browning Parkway in Farmington. The event includes an open gym, contests, a carnival and fitness activities. Call 505-419-0124 or visit farmingtongymnasticsacademy.com.

The annual Parade of Homes tour presented by the Farmington Woman's Club takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at four homes around the Farmington area. Tickets are $10 at all Four Corners Community Bank locations, all Citizens Bank locations, ImageNet Consulting, A Beautiful Mess and The Dusty Attic. Call 505-860-0511.

A Community Campfire presented by the San Juan Soil & Water Conservation District will be presented at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 14 at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. The event includes a presentation on "Water in the Watershed: Past, Present and Future" by Andy Bleckinger, as well as a portable campfire, marshmallow roasting and campfire songs. Admission is free. Call 505-334-6174.

The Farmington Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 with a screening of "Hotel Mumbai" in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $5 at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

A full moon tour of an Ancestral Puebloan greathouse led by Andy Bleckinger of the San Juan Soil & Water Conservation District will be offered at 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Admission is free. Call 505-334-6174.

Sub Horizon is featured Sept. 14 in Orchard Park during the closing ceremony block party for the Four Corners Film Festival. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

A closing ceremony block party for the Four Corners Film Festival will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 14 in Orchard Park in downtown Farmington. The event includes performances by Sub Horizon and DDAT. Visit filmfourcorners.com.

The Navajoland Fall Tour runs from Sept. 15-21 and includes Monument Valley, the Grand Canyon, the Four Corners Monument, Canyon de Chelly, the Petrified Forest and the Painted Desert. The tour costs $849 and includes all meals, lodging, park admission fees and transportation. Call 505-324-5223.

The annual Collector Car Show takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at Brookside Park, 1801 Brookside Drive in Farmington. Call 505-330-0637.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by the Sandstoners. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

A stage building day led by the San Juan Jazz Society will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the HEart Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Lunch will be provided. Visit sanjuanjazzsociety.com.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

"Know the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's," a free presentation by the Alzheimer's Association, will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Bloomfield Cultural Center, 124 W. Ash Ave. The class is open to everyone. Call 800-272-3900.

A free class on relief from joint pain will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the San Juan Regional Medical Center, 800 W. Maple St. in Farmington. The class is open to everyone. Call 505-609-6078.

