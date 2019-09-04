CLOSE

Signal 99 performs Sept. 7 at the HEart Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington, as part of the San Juan Jazz Society's Second Saturday concert series. (Photo: Photo by Aaron Vitus)

The Downtown Makers Market takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors of various local products, including produce, jams and jellies, leather goods, baked goods and repurposed items. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

An opening reception will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 for the artists in the Four Corners Photographic Society who will be showing their work in an exhibition at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show remains on display through Sept. 27. Call 505-566-3564.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser featuring a concert by Chevel Shepherd will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The event is sold out. Call 505-599-1380.

The Offroad Downtown Takeover takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 in downtown Farmington. The event includes four-by-four vehicles, a vendor show, a flex ramp competition and children's activities. Admission is free. Call 505-716-0269.

Sapphire September, a fundraiser for the San Juan Jazz Society, takes place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The black tie event features live entertainment, heavy appetizers, dancing, a silent auction, an awards ceremony and a cocktail hour. Tickets are $80 for singles and $140 for couples. Visit sanjuanjazzsociety.com or call 505-320-5084.

The AstroFriday series continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 with a showing of the program "Exoplanets" at the Planetarium on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after the programs have begun. A free, public stargaze with telescopes will follow in the courtyard, weather permitting. Call 505-566-3361.

A Chautauqua presentation will be delivered by Ann Beyke on "The Wonders of Nature: Rachel Carson" at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3430.

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 to the SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Gary Jones and Dan Bublitz Jr. Cover is $10. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 7 and 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features locally grown food, hand-made crafts and live entertainment. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

The World Extreme Rock Crawling Grand Nationals Championship takes place all day Sept. 7-8 in Brown Springs in Chokecherry Canyon at the Glade Run Recreation Area at Piñon Hills Boulevard and Glade Road in Farmington. Adult passes are $25 for two days and $15 for one day. Military passes are $10 a day. Children's passes are $5 a day. Children younger than 8 are admitted free. Call 530-417-5333.

An art workshop with Karen Ellsbury takes place at 9 a.m. Sept. 7 at the HEart Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Dining with the Dead takes place at 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1606 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. Visitors will be treated to stories from re-enactors posing as San Juan County pioneers and a barbecue dinner. The event is sold out. 505-860-5165.

Erin Hourihan holds a painting prior to a fundraiser auction at Childhaven. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

Childhaven celebrates its 50th anniversary with a fundraiser at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event includes live music, a cash bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a video on the organization's history and a presentation by a Childhaven client. Tickets are $50. Call 505-592-0625.

The San Juan County Jazz Society's Second Saturday concert series continues at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 with a performance by Signal 99 at the HEart Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Tickets are $10 in advance at sanjuanjazzsociety.com or $12 at the gate.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by Robert Webster. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Four Corners Film Festival runs Sept. 10-15 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., and the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. The event includes film screenings, panels, a fashion show, parties and more. Passes range from $25 to $250. Call 505-365-1234 or visit filmfourcorners.com.

