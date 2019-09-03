CLOSE

FARMINGTON — As Farmington and San Juan County work to create more outdoor recreation opportunities, three projects have received federal funding administered by the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

These projects include the Kirtland Schools Path Extension, trails in Glade Run Recreation Area and the Foothills Drive enhancement project.

Both the schools path extension and the Foothills Drive enhancement project are intended to increase safety for pedestrians and bicyclists in those areas of the community.

The projects are among 37 statewide projects awarded Transportation Alternative Program, Recreational Trails Program or Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality funding. There were about 70 applicants. NMDOT has awarded approximately $32.2 million to those 37 statewide projects.

Farmington received $300,047 of Transportation Alternative Program funding for the Foothills Drive project. The entire phase of the project will cost $351,179. The Transportation Alternative Program is designed to increase pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly infrastructure. The Foothills project will include bike lanes and a detached multi-use trail.

San Juan County received $679,248 of Transpiration Alternative Program funds for the Kirtland Schools Path Extension and $427,200 for the Glade Run Recreation Area trails. The Kirtland path project’s total cost is $795,000, while the Glade Run trails project’s cost is $500,000.

In neighboring counties, the North Central Regional Transit District received $768,960 of Transportation Alternative Program funding to implement its Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan in Rio Arriba, Santa Fe and Taos counties.

McKinley County received $154,134 of Recreational Trails Program funding for the McKenzie Ridge Trail connector.

In Sandoval County, the Pueblo of Santo Domingo received $1,172,326 of Transportation Alternative Program funding for a multi-use trail segment and the Pueblo of Jemez received $4,696,561 of Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality funding for the New Mexico Highway 4 multi-use trail. The New Mexico Highway 4 trail will connect residences, schools and the community center.

