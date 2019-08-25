CLOSE NMED and EMNRD met with community members at San Juan College. Here's what some of the community members had to say. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — State officials have visited communities throughout New Mexico listening to input about future regulations for methane emissions.

Now San Juan County Commission may pass a resolution urging the state to take a balanced approach while developing the new regulations.

Several county officials spoke to state officials during a recent public meeting at San Juan College, including County Commissioner Jim Crowley and County Manager Mike Stark. They warned that aggressive regulations could devastate the oil and gas industry that is the lifeblood of northwest New Mexico’s economy.

The resolution is one of 10 items on the agenda for the County Commission’s Aug. 27 meeting. The meeting will be at 4 p.m. at the county administration building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

Other agenda topics include improvements to the Harvest Gold subdivision’s water system and amending the county’s ordinance about mobile homes and recreational vehicle parks.

The County Commission will go into closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss acquisition of property.

Bloomfield special meeting focuses on domestic animal policies

The Bloomfield City Council will have a special meeting to discuss policies regarding domestic animals kept within city limits.

The meeting, at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, will provide opportunities for residents to weigh in on the policies. The Bloomfield City Council meets at 915 N. 1st St.

The City Council will also have a meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 26.

Topics on the Aug. 26 agenda include a dilapidated structure located at 405 N. Bergin Lane, an $11 million loan from the New Mexico Environment Department Clean Water State Revolving Fund to replace the wastewater treatment plant and a future adjustment to water rates.

