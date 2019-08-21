CLOSE

Buy Photo Kiana Poafpybitty and Tom Jennings are featured in the Theater Ensemble Arts production of "Robin Hood" continuing this weekend at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater in Farmington. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

The Downtown Makers Market takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors of various local products, including produce, jams and jellies, leather goods, baked goods and repurposed items. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

The Theater Ensemble Arts production of "Robin Hood" continues at 7 p.m. Aug. 22-24 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students and seniors. Call 505-326-2839.

Karaoke with Roland will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the HEart Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. Cover is $3.

Casey Wickstrom and Austin Vidonn perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Tickets are $10 in advance at Gene's Home Furnishings or at the door.

Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets range from $8 to $18. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/CivicCenter.

The San Juan River Bi-Fly tournament takes place all day Aug. 23-24 on the San Juan River near Navajo Dam. Registration includes all meals and an awards banquet. Registration is $600 with proceeds benefiting Navajo Ministries. Call 505-325-0255.

An open house and clothing distribution event will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-566-2480.

Carrie Heitman, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will deliver a presentation on the "Women of Chaco" at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Visitors Center at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Admission is free. Call 505-786-7014.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 and 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features locally grown food, hand-made crafts and live entertainment. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

A Chokecherry Trash Cleanup takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at Chokecherry Canyon in the Glade Run Recreation Area north of Farmington. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Call 505-686-3831 to register.

The Farmington Public Library Foundation Book Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24, 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 25 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26-28 at the library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Prices are $2 for hardcover books and $1 for paperbacks. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The 17th annual Summer Terrace Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., with a performance by Leah Orlikowski. Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Call 505-599-1174.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by the Pete Giuliani Duo. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. Aug. 27 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

An open house will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The event includes food, refreshments, a slide show, entertainment and tours. Call 505-599-1380.

"Know the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's Disease," a free program for families facing dementia or Alzheimer's disease, will be offered at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at the San Juan Center for Independence, 2104 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Call 1-800-272-3900.

A WESST open house will take place at 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at the San Juan College Quality Center for Business, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Refreshments will be served. Call 505-566-3517.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

